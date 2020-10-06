Capitals react to Matt Niskanen’s retirement

Matt Niskanen shocked the hockey world on Monday when he decided to retire at age 33. According to his agent, Nisky was wary of the possibility of playing in a bubble (or a bubble hybrid system) next season and opted out of the final year of his contract to spend more time with his family.

As word of Niskanen’s retirement spread, the NHL world began reacting to the news.

The Washington Capitals, who Niskanen won his only Stanley Cup with, posted a statement on their social media accounts.

“The Washington Capitals would like to congratulate Matt Niskanen on a successful career,” the Capitals wrote. “Matt was an integral part of the Capitals for a number of years, was a crucial member of the Stanley Cup championship team, and was a beloved member of the Washington community during his time in DC. We wish him and his family all the best as he enters this next chapter.”

Niskanen’s former teammate Tom Wilson shared some well wishes.

Congrats on a great career Nisky!! Was an amazing 5 years playing by your side every night. See ya down the road! pic.twitter.com/RSaJTt3mi9 — Tom Wilson (@tom_wilso) October 5, 2020

Devante Smith-Pelly also liked a post saluting his former teammate.

That DSP like on the Matt Niskanen retirement post 🥺 pic.twitter.com/iJHdzE5Tof — Ian Oland (@ianoland) October 6, 2020

Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher credited Niskanen for helping the Flyers become a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference.

“I want to thank Matt Niskanen for his contributions to our team this season. As an organization and team, we made great strides this year…. In my opinion, Matt Niskanen did as much as anyone to change the mindset of our team. He’s a consummate professional.”

Chuck Fletcher on Matt Niskanen's retirement from the @NHL and the impact he made on our group. pic.twitter.com/499r5gtHKA — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 5, 2020

