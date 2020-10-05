NHL 21 rates John Carlson second best defenseman, Braden Holtby ninth best goalie

EA Sports continues to publish player ratings in the run-up to the release of NHL 21, which features Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin on the cover.

In this year’s game, Digi John Carlson is the second-best defenseman in the game earning a 91 overall rating. Carly trails only Victor Hedman.

Real-life John finished second in Norris Trophy voting.

Top 10 Defensemen in #NHL21 🏒💪 Agree with our rankings? Who would you add or take off this list? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bytTv0k0p1 — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) October 5, 2020

While the top two makes sense, Drew Doughty’s ranking of third, ahead of Norris Trophy winner Roman Josi, was ridiculed on social media to the point where Drew Doughty’s name trended in the United States on Twitter.

Well here we are, “Doughty” is currently TRENDING thanks to @EASPORTSNHL. pic.twitter.com/15XfshuqyS — Nasher (@TheNasher61) October 5, 2020

Here’s a sampling of the replies:

Drew Doughty ahead of Roman Josi? 🥴 https://t.co/kDmZmzudtl — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) October 5, 2020

EA Sports really watched the 2019-20 NHL season and decided, “Drew Doughty got better” 💀 — kyle 💤 (@Kmall2001) October 5, 2020

lol, people pissed about drew doughty's EA sports NHL rating. drew doughty: SMD pic.twitter.com/lsJt7k1ZNZ — Sonya (@hurricaneSAWNya) October 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Braden Holtby, despite his struggles last season, remained in the top 10 of all goaltenders, placing ninth with an 89 overall rating.

Kicking off ratings week, here are your Top 10 Goalies in #NHL21 🥅 🎮 Agree with our rankings? 🤔 We'll be revealing the top 10 players in each position all this week 🧐 pic.twitter.com/O1rwgG7mwg — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) October 4, 2020

Evgeny Kuznetsov was also revealed to be the game’s fifth-best dangler.

The Top 10 players with the highest deking rating in #NHL21 🏒🔥 More ratings coming soon 👀

Agree with our rankings? 🤔 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/R5vmb6Ehop — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) September 28, 2020

This follows the release of Alex Ovechkin’s overall rating of 94, which increased for the first time in several years despite the sniper entering his age 35 season.

