NHL 21 rates John Carlson second best defenseman, Braden Holtby ninth best goalie

By Ian Oland

October 5, 2020 5:09 pm

EA Sports continues to publish player ratings in the run-up to the release of NHL 21, which features Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin on the cover.

In this year’s game, Digi John Carlson is the second-best defenseman in the game earning a 91 overall rating. Carly trails only Victor Hedman.

Real-life John finished second in Norris Trophy voting.

While the top two makes sense, Drew Doughty’s ranking of third, ahead of Norris Trophy winner Roman Josi, was ridiculed on social media to the point where Drew Doughty’s name trended in the United States on Twitter.

Here’s a sampling of the replies:

Meanwhile, Braden Holtby, despite his struggles last season, remained in the top 10 of all goaltenders, placing ninth with an 89 overall rating.

Evgeny Kuznetsov was also revealed to be the game’s fifth-best dangler.

This follows the release of Alex Ovechkin’s overall rating of 94, which increased for the first time in several years despite the sniper entering his age 35 season.

Headline photo: NHL Headshots

