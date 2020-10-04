Alex Ovechkin sees overall rating improve in NHL 21, has video game’s hardest shot

Alex Ovechkin is this year’s cover athlete for NHL 21 and for good reason. Like a fine wine, Ovi is getting better with age. And so is his digi double.

After scoring 48 goals and winning his ninth Rocket Richard Trophy, Ovechkin’s overall rating in the video game franchise has improved for the first time in four years. It’s all the more remarkable considering he’s going into his age 35 season.

This year, Ovechkin’s rating is 93 overall.

The official #NHL21 rating for your cover athlete @ovi8 is here 🔥🏒 Agree with his rating? 🤔 Pre-order 👉 https://t.co/z6jfPagmNt pic.twitter.com/2XGEPevAGL — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) September 15, 2020

It’s the highest it’s been since NHL 17 when he was a 94. Ovechkin’s never been higher rated than 95, which he was during his first year in the game (NHL 07).

A closer look at how @ovi8's ratings have changed over the years 🧐 pic.twitter.com/NWY2xhJLfs — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) September 15, 2020

In NHL 21, Digi Ovi has the hardest slap shot and wrist shot. He has the best slap shot accuracy and the fourth-most accurate wrist shot.

Top 10 players with the best slap shot Power 💪 + Accuracy 🎯 in #NHL21 We got @ovi8 at number 1 in both 👀 pic.twitter.com/S3phdaA2DV — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) October 3, 2020

Best wrist shot power + accuracy going to @ovi8 and @cmcdavid97 Agree with our top 10? 💪 🎯 pic.twitter.com/yWhycNVjh7 — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) October 3, 2020

Digi Ovi is also the fourth strongest player in the game.

The Official Top 10 Strongest Players in #NHL21 🏒💪 Agree with our list? 🤔 Let us know who you would put on here 👇 pic.twitter.com/s0I9Pxz4ik — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) September 29, 2020

NHL 21 will be officially released on October 16 though hockey fans who preorder The Great 8 edition can get the game three days early.