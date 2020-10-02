Report: NHL admonished Tampa Bay Lightning for behavior during Stanley Cup celebrations

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrated their Stanley Cup championship with a boat parade and rally on Wednesday. While the team set precautions ahead of time due to the coronavirus pandemic, players, family members, and fans got sloppy during their interactions with the Cup, possibly endangering the lives of others.

TSN’s Darren Dreger is reporting that the Lightning has drawn the ire of the National Hockey League after the Bolts went viral for the wrong reasons.

“I think we all saw the video evidence of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrating like it’s 2019, not like it’s 2020,” Dreger said. “On any other year, any other celebration involving a Stanley Cup Champion, as long as you keep it between the lines, is going to be okay. But from a health and safety perspective, I think we can call agree this doesn’t look very healthy or very safe in the world of a pandemic. So the National Hockey League did reach out to the Tampa Bay Lightning to question some of that behavior.”

It’s unclear though if the message hit home. On Friday night, the Lightning were documented by Keeper of the Cup, Philip Pritchard, playing golf with no masks on.

Out on the links with the boys..if they can golf as well as they play hockey…oops, they cant! Oh well, still lots of fun. #StanleyCup @NHL @TBLightning @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/HP3oYwsNIo — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) October 2, 2020

It comes the same day the President of the United States was admitted into the hospital at Walter Reed after testing positive for COVID-19.

Photo courtesy of @keeperofthecup