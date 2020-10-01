Pandemic precautions ignored by players and fans during Lightning’s Stanley Cup parade and rally

The Tampa Bay Lightning may have endangered the lives of Floridians on Wednesday.

After winning the franchise’s second Stanley Cup in the Edmonton bubble, the Lightning held a championship boat parade and rally back home during a coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 200,000 people in the United States (a fifth of all deaths worldwide). While the team took precautions and encouraged social distancing ahead of time, those practices did not sustain. Lightning players and fans got sloppy as Bolts faithful tried to get close to the most famous trophy in sports.

The players generated several cringe-worthy moments that were heavily criticized on social media.

Instead of a typical parade, the Lightning took their celebration to the water. “Fans are encouraged to safely gather along the Riverwalk, exercising proper social distancing guidelines, including the wearing of face coverings,” the team wrote in its plans. The parade started at 5 PM.

“Who does a boat parade?” an excited Steven Stamkos said.

Steven Stamkos: “who does a boat parade?!” pic.twitter.com/r7Sj0sgCYq — Diana C. Nearhos (@dianacnearhos) September 30, 2020

Thousands of fans gathered along the railings several rows deep, where some wore masks and others did not.

Quite the crowd at Armature Works pic.twitter.com/yvjcJ8yeEi — Diana C. Nearhos (@dianacnearhos) September 30, 2020

Players rode by in boats and the scene generally looked like this.

Hedman and Stamkos sharing a casual beer with Lord Stanley pic.twitter.com/J5fz3NS7LM — Diana C. Nearhos (@dianacnearhos) September 30, 2020

At one point, the players allowed other people to put their mouths on the Stanley Cup and drink out of it one after another. 😬

Not only players get to drink from the Cup pic.twitter.com/NYcOk5wLoV — Diana C. Nearhos (@dianacnearhos) September 30, 2020

At 7:30 PM, the team held a rally outside at the Buccaneer’s Raymond James Stadium. “Socially distant pod seating will apply, with groups available for 1-6 people,” the team wrote in its release. “All Social Distancing guidelines for Raymond James Stadium will be in effect.”

The setup limited the number of fans inside the stadium and essentially kept families and friends in their own quarantine bubbles.

The Lightning earned criticism on social media once again after Harvard grad Alex Killorn thanked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for “opening the bars.” Florida has seen a spike in coronavirus cases days after the embattled governor allowed restaurants and small businesses to fully reopen (over 10,000 since Sunday). Florida has been one of the hardest-hit states in the US due to COVID-19.

#TBLightning‘s Alex Killorn gives a shoutout to @GovRonDeSantis: “I want to thank the Governor for opening the bars just in time for the boys. THANK YOU!” #GoBolts @Akillorn19 pic.twitter.com/2WlkJov3df — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) October 1, 2020

Outside of Raymond James Stadium, fans congregated closely together to meet players, get autographs, and see the Stanley Cup.

The fans love Killorn pic.twitter.com/XKc4PmQXg4 — Diana C. Nearhos (@dianacnearhos) October 1, 2020

Ryan McDoonagh’s turn through the tunnel of fans pic.twitter.com/5MLZ628g9Q — Diana C. Nearhos (@dianacnearhos) October 1, 2020

Pat Maroon is trying his hardest to get to every fan here pic.twitter.com/izk75JTgZ9 — Diana C. Nearhos (@dianacnearhos) October 1, 2020

A fan tells Kucherov to celebrate harder than Ovechkin pic.twitter.com/G8CisyvIyJ — Diana C. Nearhos (@dianacnearhos) October 1, 2020

Fans: “WE WANT THE CUP” Ryan McDonagh: Okay pic.twitter.com/cTnGcGK9Uo — Diana C. Nearhos (@dianacnearhos) October 1, 2020

Again: 😬.

Screenshot courtesy of @10TampaBay