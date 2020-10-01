Home / News / Capitals selling signed pucks to raise money for charity

By Ian Oland

October 1, 2020 8:09 pm

The Washington Capitals are selling some surplus autographed pucks to raise money for the MSE Foundation.

Some of the notable collectibles include a Braden Holtby signed pride puck, an Alex Ovechkin signed championship banner puck, and a Nicklas Backstrom signed photo puck.

The pucks are a little pricey — Ovechkin pucks sell for $250 while the others are available for $100 — but the money will be used to support “game-changing solutions for [the DC] community.” Quantities range from 5 to 40.

The Capitals team store is also currently offering big discounts on Capitals signed pucks.

Headline photo courtesy of @MSEFndn

