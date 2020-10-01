Capitals selling signed pucks to raise money for charity

The Washington Capitals are selling some surplus autographed pucks to raise money for the MSE Foundation.

Some of the notable collectibles include a Braden Holtby signed pride puck, an Alex Ovechkin signed championship banner puck, and a Nicklas Backstrom signed photo puck.

👀 We're hosting a @Capitals puck sale on @handbid now! Proceeds benefit MSE Foundation. Get your autographed puck before it's too late: https://t.co/OreiPF5Odo pic.twitter.com/Rdy5qQrRtX — MSE Foundation (@MSEFndn) October 1, 2020

The pucks are a little pricey — Ovechkin pucks sell for $250 while the others are available for $100 — but the money will be used to support “game-changing solutions for [the DC] community.” Quantities range from 5 to 40.

The Capitals team store is also currently offering big discounts on Capitals signed pucks.

Headline photo courtesy of @MSEFndn