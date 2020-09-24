Finally official: Penguins trade Patric Hornqvist to Panthers for Mike Matheson and Colton Sceviour

Reports surfaced on Wednesday that the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers were trading forward Patric Hornqvist for defenseman Mike Matheson, but official confirmation never came. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the deal was held up by Hornqvist’s no-trade clause and injury insurance.

Thursday afternoon, the two teams finally made the trade official. Forward Colton Sceviour will also join Matheson in Pittsburgh.

The deal swaps two average/below average players who make a lot of money. The Penguins will take on Matheson’s contract that has six years remaining and worthy nearly $5 million per season. It’s dangerous because the Panthers benched him in the qualifying round.

Contact breakdown of the 3 players traded: Hornqvist – 3 years remaining at $5.3M (UFA at expiry) Sceviour – 1 year remaining at $1.2M (UFA)

Matheson – 6 years remaining at $4.875M (UFA) https://t.co/rKtf7J82qc — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) September 24, 2020

Matheson’s addition will allow the Penguins to remove Jack Johnson from the bottom pairing if they want.

Left side of blue line currently: Dumoulin

Pettersson

Matheson

Johnson

Riikola

PO Joseph Thoughts: • That sure is crowded

• Why did they sign Riikola?

• Which one is getting traded? — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) September 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Florida frees itself of Matheson’s gargantuan contract and gives them a veteran, average forward who’s good on the PP.

Hornqvist is old and worn down, but still likely provides some value in a middle six with his goal-scoring and play-driving ability.

Matheson is younger, but hasn't shown enough to be considered a top four guy and is being paid too much for too long for what he provides. pic.twitter.com/ZoF7Q9FADa — dom luszczyszyn (@domluszczyszyn) September 23, 2020

