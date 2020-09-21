Former Capital Dmitrij Jaskin scores face goal for Dynamo Moscow

Former Capitals forward Dmitrij Jaskin is really using his head, figuratively and literally, while playing for KHL Dynamo Moscow.

On Sunday, Jaskin was in the very right place and the very right time to score his first career face goal.

What’s a face goal, you ask? Well, let’s go to the video for the bruising highlights.

Video

On the powerplay, defenseman and fellow former Capital Michal Cajkovsky ripped a one-timer near the top of the right circle. The shot was deflected once by the outreached stick of a Spartak Moscow penalty killer and again off another player’s right leg. The puck then flew up and struck Jaskin, camped out in front of the net, in the nose, and went in.

Jaskin fell over as the puck crossed the goal line. Once he realized what happened, he raised his hands in celebration from his knees. In the goal hug, he can be seen trying to breathe through the pain while laughing at how crazy the situation was. The goal gave Dynamo Moscow a 1-0 lead.

Dynamo Moscow would go on to beat Spartak 5-0. Jaskin’s face goal would be the game-winner.

Jaskin already has six goals in seven games to start the KHL’s 2020-21 season after being named KHL MVP last year for his 63-point campaign (31g, 32a). Jaskin signed with Dynamo Moscow after not being brought back by the Capitals after the 2018-19 season.

Dynamo Moscow credits Jaskin’s friend, Alex Ovechkin, for signing the young star.

“We have good relations with Sasha, and last year he helped me with his advice,” Evgeniy Krovopuskov, General Director of Dynamo Moscow, said according to Championat. “Thanks to his assessment, the board of directors heard my position on the acquisition of Dmitrij Jaskin.”

Ovechkin serves as an advisor to Dynamo Moscow.

Now please enjoy some more face goals.

Screenshot courtesy of @khl_eng