Washington Capitals re-sign Daniel Sprong to two-year, one-way contract

The Washington Capitals announced their second signing of the offseason on Friday.

Depth forward Daniel Sprong, who was acquired in trade from the Anaheim Ducks for Christian Djoos, has signed a two-year, one-way contract worth an average annual salary of $725k.

Sprong registered a point in four of his five games with AHL Hershey after the deal, including a game-winning goal against his former team, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

During Phase 3 Training Camp, Sprong was one of the most impressive players as evidenced by his two goals in the team’s final scrimmage.

.@sprong97 with not one but ✌️ sweet goals in today's Phase 3 scrimmage pic.twitter.com/7RxnQrBAHK — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 18, 2020

But Sprong did not suit up during the playoffs.

More from the Capitals:

Capitals Sign Daniel Sprong ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed forward Daniel Sprong to a two-year contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Sprong’s one-way contract for both seasons will carry an average annual salary of $725,000. The Capitals acquired Sprong, 23, from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Christian Djoos on Feb. 25. Sprong was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round, 46th overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft. The 5’11”, 191-pound forward recorded 33 points (12g, 21a) in 44 games between the San Diego Gulls and Hershey Bears in the AHL in 2019-20. The Amsterdam, Netherlands, native also recorded two points (1g, 1a) in eight games with Anaheim. In his Hershey debut on Feb. 29 vs. the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Sprong recorded three points (1g, 2a), including the game-winning goal. Sprong registered a point in four of his five games with Hershey. In 97 career NHL games between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim, Sprong has 30 points (19g, 11a). Additionally, in 109 AHL games between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, San Diego and Hershey, Sprong has 98 points (44g, 54a).

Screenshot: NHL Headshot