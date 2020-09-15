Ted Leonsis praises GM Brian MacLellan for his ‘efficient’ coaching search

Capitals majority owner Ted Leonsis is very pleased with his general manager Brian MacLellan.
Tuesday, Leonsis welcomed new head coach Peter Laviolette on Twitter and also added a kind note for Mac on the hiring process.
“Very impressed with how efficient our GM conducted his search,” Leonsis said.
Proven winner to DC. Warm embrace and welcome from all to new @Capitals Head Coach Peter Laviolette. Very impressed with how efficient our GM conducted his search. #ALLCAPS https://t.co/vqLIin0osP
— Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) September 15, 2020
I’m not completely sure why efficiency is important here as the Capitals were the only active NHL team to have a head coaching vacancy. So let’s try to talk this out and maybe we’ll make more sense of it.
Who knows? What does seem clear is that Leonsis is happy that the Capitals got the best coach available due to this GMBM efficiency. Or maybe it’s the Pepto Bismal thing before bed. I really don’t know, but hopefully, we’ll find out more later.
