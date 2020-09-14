Tom Wilson is kinda hilariously bad at volleyball

Tom Wilson may one of the best in the world at hockey, but his volleyball game needs some major work.

Wilson’s girlfriend, volleyball pro Taylor Pischke, filmed Wilson (minus a shirt) trying to learn the basics of the sport.

In the end, I think it’s fair to say, it was a disaster.

Video

Wilson struggled to return the volleyball to Taylor, almost knocking her block off with what was supposed to be a soft overhand return.

I also cannot get enough of this clip which is just Tom tumbling out of control and rolling out of the screen.

The entire time, the couple’s dog Halle laid in the middle of the field completely ignoring the nonsense happening in front of her.

Halle did, however, participate later when she tried to bump the volleyball to Taylor with her nose.

We’ve seen Tom play volleyball once before with Taylor when he took a midseason vacation to Mexico with Alex Ovechkin’s family.

Don’t quit your day job, Tom!

Screenshot courtesy of @taylor_pischke