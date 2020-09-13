Home / News / Carl Hagelin introduces world to newborn son Tage

Carl Hagelin introduces world to newborn son Tage

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

September 13, 2020 12:28 pm

Carl Hagein is now a father of two.

On Sunday, Hags introduced his Instagram followers to his new son Tage.

View this post on Instagram

Say hello to my baby boy Tage Hagelin 💙

A post shared by Carl Hagelin (@62hagsofficial) on

Hagelin also has an adorable two-year-old daughter named Blanche, who he recently took onto the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

View this post on Instagram

Someone is excited to be back on the ice!!

A post shared by Carl Hagelin (@62hagsofficial) on

Hagelin was originally prepared to leave the Toronto bubble for the birth of his son, but after the Capitals got ousted by the New York Islanders it became unnecessary.

Congratulations to the Hagelins. And welcome to the world, Tage!

View this post on Instagram

Happy Thanksgiving 🍁🦃 Thankful🙏🏼

A post shared by Carl Hagelin (@62hagsofficial) on

Headline photo courtesy of @62hagsofficial

, ,