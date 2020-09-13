Carl Hagelin introduces world to newborn son Tage

Carl Hagein is now a father of two.
On Sunday, Hags introduced his Instagram followers to his new son Tage.
Say hello to my baby boy Tage Hagelin 💙
Hagelin also has an adorable two-year-old daughter named Blanche, who he recently took onto the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.
Someone is excited to be back on the ice!!
My workout partner during these crazy times #staysafe #highstepping
Hagelin was originally prepared to leave the Toronto bubble for the birth of his son, but after the Capitals got ousted by the New York Islanders it became unnecessary.
Congratulations to the Hagelins. And welcome to the world, Tage!
Happy Thanksgiving 🍁🦃 Thankful🙏🏼
