Report: NHL Draft will be held on October 6 and 7, free agency to begin on October 9

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

September 8, 2020 1:17 pm

The NHL is beginning to lock in its schedule after the Stanley Cup Final.

According to several insiders, day one of the NHL Draft has been moved up to Tuesday, October 6, while day two will fall on October 7.

The Capitals hold picks in every round except for the second and seventh rounds.

Meanwhile, the first day of free agency will be on October 9.

The team’s notable unrestricted free agents include Braden Holtby, Brenden Dillon, Radko Gudas, and Ilya Kovalchuk.

