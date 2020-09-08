Report: NHL Draft will be held on October 6 and 7, free agency to begin on October 9

The NHL is beginning to lock in its schedule after the Stanley Cup Final.

According to several insiders, day one of the NHL Draft has been moved up to Tuesday, October 6, while day two will fall on October 7.

NHL Draft is being moved ahead a couple of days. First round Oct 6, rest on Oct. 7. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 8, 2020

The Capitals hold picks in every round except for the second and seventh rounds.

Meanwhile, the first day of free agency will be on October 9.

Beginning of free agency (Oct. 9) fell on the same day as Day 1 of the draft, so one or the other had to be moved. As @coreypronman said, Oct. 6 and 7 it is. Evening of the 6th, during the day on the 7th. Free agency on the 9th. https://t.co/Rg1a2P3VNF — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 8, 2020

The team’s notable unrestricted free agents include Braden Holtby, Brenden Dillon, Radko Gudas, and Ilya Kovalchuk.