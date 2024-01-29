Washington Capitals extend affiliation agreement with Hershey Bears for another six seasons

The Washington Capitals extended their AHL affiliation agreement with the Hershey Bears on Monday. The two teams will reman partners for the next six seasons through 2029-30.

The Capitals and Bears have been affiliates since 2005 and last extended their agreement for four seasons after the 2019-20 campaign.

“The Hershey Bears have played an integral role in the successful development and maturation of players within the Washington Capitals organization for many years, and we are excited to extend our affiliation for the next six seasons and continue our longstanding partnership,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said in a press release. “Not only have we had players come through Hershey, but several coaches currently on our staff and members of our support staff have plied their trade with the Bears before joining the Capitals.”

Hershey is currently in defense of their 2023 Calder Cup championship and has posted an impressive 34-7-2 record through 43 games. They lead the entire AHL by 13 points.

Excited to extend the @Capitals @TheAHL affiliation with @TheHersheyBears. This partnership is vital to the development and maturation of players, coaches and staff within the Washington Capitals organization. https://t.co/38CLwf8Yed — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) January 29, 2024

The 2029-30 season will mark 25 straight seasons that the Capitals and Bears have been affiliated. Hershey has reached the Calder Cup Finals in six of the years since they partnered up with Washington, winning the Cup four times.

The partnership with the Bears has been beneficial for the Capitals not only in terms of the development of their younger players and prospects but also as a proving ground for several of the team’s current coaches. Head coach Spencer Carbery, assistant coach Scott Allen, goaltending coach Scott Murray, and video coach Emily Engel-Natzke all spent time behind the bench for the Bears before moving up to the NHL level.

Per the Capitals, 16 former or current Bears have played for the Capitals this year: John Carlson, Tom Wilson, Aliaksei Protas, Connor McMichael, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Beck Malenstyn, Martin Fehervary, Sonny Milano, Hendrix Lapierre, Alex Alexeyev, Hunter Shepard, Hardy Haman Aktell, Lucas Johansen, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Joe Snively and Dylan McIlrath.

When the Capitals won the franchise’s first Stanley Cup back in 2018, 14 players on the team’s roster previously played in Hershey. 10 of those players dressed in the Cup-clinching Game Five victory in Vegas over the Golden Knights.

“The Hershey Bears are thrilled to extend our affiliation agreement with the Washington Capitals,” Bryan Helmer, Hershey’s vice president of hockey operations, added. “Our longstanding partnership with the Capitals has established a proven model of success in creating a winning culture and promoting development. Hershey’s 2023 Calder Cup title was the organization’s fourth championship since partnering with the Capitals in 2005-06, and we take great pride in seeing players who helped us win in Hershey graduate to Washington. We look forward to continuing this strong partnership for the next six seasons.”

The Bears were previously affiliated with the Capitals for seven seasons from 1977 to 1984. When this agreement runs its course, that will be 32 total seasons that the two clubs have been connected.

The full press release from the Capitals is below: