USA Hockey approves legislation to require use of neck protection

The USA Hockey Congress made a long-awaited move in their January 2024 winter meeting to require youth hockey players to wear neck laceration protection.

The decision comes after the USA Hockey Board of Directors asked the organization’s Safety and Protective Equipment Committee to research the potential rule change. The project began in November of 2023, and the ruling will go into effect on August 1, 2024.

“Safety has always been at the forefront of everything we do,” USA Hockey President Mike Trimboli said. “We appreciate the significant work done by our Safety and Protective Equipment Committee, led by Dr. Mike Stuart, and the many others who were instrumental in the overall evaluation process.”

The USA Hockey Congress today approved legislation requiring the use of neck laceration protection. More information → https://t.co/DvFVCXsvvv pic.twitter.com/euYyOE1nxs — USA Hockey (@usahockey) January 28, 2024

Per USA Hockey, guards will be required for “players in all age classifications, other than adults, in games and practices – as well as for on-ice officials under the age of 18.”

Calls for neck-laceration protection equipment have ramped up in recent years but were amplified after the tragic death of former NHL player Adam Johnson, who passed away in what his Nottingham Panthers team described as a “freak accident” where an errant skate blade cut his neck during a game.

“Why take it off? Leave the neck guards on” The NHL on TNT panel reflects on the death of Adam Johnson and discusses whether NHL players should wear neck guards as an additional safety measure. pic.twitter.com/9a7KRknZWC — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 1, 2023

Following the accident, the IIHF made the move to require neck guards for all levels of their competitions. Team USA wore neck guards at the World Junior Championship, and neck protection was required for all players in the tournament.

“Today’s game is faster than ever,” said Guy Gosselin, USA Hockey’s Manager of Player Development. “As a parent, I really can appreciate the focus on safety from USA Hockey leaders.”

While the NHL has not yet taken direct action on the issue, that has not stopped players from protecting themselves. TJ Oshie trail-blazed the issue for the Washington Capitals, donning a neck guard from his brand, Warroad Hockey. Since then, more and more NHL players have joined in.

Breaking News: USA Hockey approves a requirement for all youth players to wear neck guards, effective August 1, 2024 https://t.co/AdkOo46n08 pic.twitter.com/ej3jQlbdSE — Warroad Hockey Co. (@WarroadHockeyCo) January 28, 2024

Neck guards are now mass-produced by most major hockey equipment distributors, including Bauer, with other companies like CCM not far behind.