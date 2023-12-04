IIHF to make neck guards mandatory at all levels of their men’s and women’s competitions

The International Ice Hockey Federation, the governing body that runs tournaments like the Olympics and men’s and women’s world championships, announced on Monday that they are making neck protection via neck guards mandatory at all levels of competition in the tournaments it runs.

The IIHF’s move to require neck guards comes after the death of former NHLer Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by an errant skate blade during a game in England in late October.

An exact date for the mandate to go into effect is still to be determined. The IIHF is exploring when suppliers of neck guards will be able to fully meet the current demand for production.

“The IIHF Council, on recommendation from its Medical Committee, has decided to mandate the use of a neck laceration protector, specifically designed for this purpose, at all levels of IIHF competitions,” the organization said in their statement. “The neck laceration protectors are now mandatory for the senior categories in addition to the U20 and U18 categories, for which neck laceration protectors had already been enforced as per IIHF Official Rule Book.”

Before this announcement, neck protection was already mandatory for IIHF U-20 and U-18 play, so nothing will change at the upcoming World Junior Championships. This announcement also does not impact the NHL or any other independent professional league.

Cut-resistant protective equipment has been a major topic of conversation in hockey since Johnson’s death. At the recent NHL general managers meeting, GMs and league officials discussed how best to make sure players know that the technology has advanced and is available to them.

There is a surplus of companies with proposals on the desk of Rod Pasma, the NHL’s vice president of hockey operations, waiting to be approved for use in the league.

“It varies in different categories,” Pasma said. “In the wrist area, I think there’s 10-plus, in the base layer, there’s 10-plus, in the foot sock, there’s 12-plus, in the neck, we’re getting there. We hadn’t had many, but as it sits today, I think there’s up to eight companies on my desk waiting to be cleared. And of those eight [companies] there’s probably 12 to 14 options to wear should [the players] choose.”

A prime example of one of those companies’ products is right on the Washington Capitals’ roster. Forward TJ Oshie has worn a protective turtleneck from his own Warroad brand in games this season and has some of his Capitals teammates testing the waters as well.

#ALLCAPS TJ Oshie back in the neckguard, was not wearing it for the past 2? games i believe pic.twitter.com/RiMtUGyQFn — Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) November 15, 2023

Both cut-resistant socks and wrist guards were also made mandatory this season in the two North American professional leagues right under the NHL, the AHL and ECHL. Both of those leagues have rosters full of players that are draft picks and prospects of NHL teams.

Headline photo: @emilymlongtin/IG