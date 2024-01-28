Ryan Leonard records primary assist and taunts crowd in Boston College’s second win over Boston University in two days

Ryan Leonard and the rest of the Boston College Eagles were back on the ice for another Green Line Rivalry matchup with Boston University on Saturday. After BC secured a 4-1 victory over the number one ranked squad in the nation at home on Friday, the mini, two-game series transitioned to BU’s Agganis Arena.

Leonard didn’t find the back of the net himself like he did on Friday night but he contributed a fantastic assist on a Cutter Gauthier goal to help push BC to their second win over their bitter rivals. The Washington Capitals’ top prospect now has points in seven-straight games, finding the scoresheet in every game since returning from winning a gold medal with Team USA at the World Junior Championship.

Gauthier struck with 5:48 remaining in the second period, firing a wrist shot through goaltender Mathieu Caron’s five-hole. Leonard kicked the play off by picking up an errant feed deep in the BU zone, corralling it, and quickly slipping a nifty, backhand drop pass to Gauthier in the right faceoff circle.

The Capitals’ top pick in the 2023 draft then turned to the hostile crowd and put his arms high into the air before celebrating with his teammates. Leonard also drew two penalties in the game and fired two shots on goal.

With the series sweep, BC moves into first place in the Hockey East standings. While they share the same amount of points (34) as BU, the first tiebreaker is the best head-to-head points percentage and these past two games were the first between the rivals this season.

The two rivals will renew acquaintances on February 5 when they square off in one of the Beanpot tournament’s opening games.

Leonard now has 29 points (13g, 16a) in 23 games in his freshman season. His line, featuring fellow gold medal winners Gabe Perreault and Will Smith, has combined for 33 points in six games since returning from the World Juniors.

“We know [The Smith line] can produce offense,” head coach Greg Brown told Heights Sports’ Robert Brennan. “They just have a great feel for each other and togetherness so they talk so well. I was happy the way they weathered the storm.”

The Eagles will be back on the ice next on February 2 when they visit UMass Lowell. They swept a two-game set with the River Hawks in early November, outscoring them 6-4.