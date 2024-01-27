Lars Eller receives congratulations from Capitals players after becoming first Dane to play 1,000 NHL games

Lars Eller, a 2018 Stanley Cup champion with the Washington Capitals, achieved a huge personal milestone on Saturday night. When the 34-year-old centerman took the ice for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ matchup with the Montreal Canadiens, he became the first Dane in NHL history to play in 1,000 games.

Eller, who signed with the Penguins over the offseason, has played for five NHL teams over his 15-year career in the league. His 488 career games for the Capitals are the most he has played for any of those five teams and he will forever go down in history as the goal scorer that brought the city of DC its first Stanley Cup.

Former Capitals teammates TJ Oshie, Alex Ovechkin, Tom Wilson, John Carlson, and Nicklas Backstrom all sent congratulatory messages to Eller which the Penguins showed off before puck drop.

Lars Eller: the first Danish-born player in NHL history to play 1,000 games. Proud to call you a Penguin, Lars! 👏 pic.twitter.com/IsXUiTPLB8 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 28, 2024

Alex Ovechkin: “I want to congrats on your 1,000th game. It’s a huge accomplishment. Welcome to the club.” Nicklas Backstrom: You’re a great hockey player but a better person, dad, and husband. Hopefully, you enjoy this special moment with your friends, family, and teammates.” TJ Oshie: “Who would have thought back in the St. Louis days that we would make it this far. Congratulations man, really happy for you. Here’s to many more.” Tom Wilson: “You were always an amazing teammate and it was an absolute privilege to share the ice with you.” John Carlson: “Congrats to you. Thanks for the memories. Thanks for the friendship. Keep going.”

Pittsburgh honored Eller with an on-ice ceremony where he was joined by his wife Julie and their two kids, Sophia and Alexander.

“It’s a huge honor,” Eller said pregame. “I’m very proud to have been around for so long. So many great memories and moments and people you met along the way. I feel very grateful and thankful.”

Eller was also honored pregame by his Penguins teammates and the franchise’s hockey operations department in the locker room. He was presented with a Rolex watch and tickets to the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships.

On the ice, he received a silver hockey stick and a commemorative, 1,000-game plaque.

“I think it speaks volumes for his passion for the game, his competitiveness, his durability, and his ability to play at an elite level for a long time,” head coach Mike Sullivan told Michelle Crechiolo. “It’s a worthy acknowledgement, and I think all of our guys feed off of it.”

Every single Penguins player dressed for the game against the Habs wore Eller’s number 20 jersey out on the ice for warmups.

They then copied his every move during his pregame stretching routine, much to his amusement.

Warming up, Eller style 2️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/2xy09LgPzi — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 27, 2024

During the game, the veteran center lined up on the team’s third line between wingers Rickard Rakell and Valtteri Puustinen. He made his night even more special by potting a rebound tally with 15:55 left in the second period.

The goal was Eller’s ninth of the season.

Eller signed a two-year deal with the Penguins in free agency this past summer. He departed the Capitals last season at the trade deadline when the team shipped him off to the Colorado Avalanche where he participated in the Avs’ unsuccessful defense of their 2022 Stanley Cup win.

The long-time Capitals forward played his 500th, 600th, 700th, 800th, and 900th career games with Washington. He made his first return to Capital One Arena earlier this season when the Capitals hosted the Penguins in their Home Opener.

Despite joining up with the Capitals’ mortal enemy, the 34-year-old forward received a standing ovation from fans inside Capital One Arena. Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” rang around the arena after his tribute video was shown.

Eller had the best year of his career in 2017-18 with the Capitals, scoring a career-high 18 goals during the regular season. He then chipped in seven huge goals and 18 total points in 24 playoff games, helping lead the franchise to the Cup. His Game Five game-winning goal in Vegas will never be forgotten.

“Being on the ice for that last faceoff and just being right in the middle of everything…all those moments I’ll never forget,” Eller said in his tribute video.

With the championship victory, Eller became the first Danish-born player to lift the Cup.

Overall in his career, Eller has posted 385 points (171g, 214a) which sees him ranked as the third-highest, all-time scoring Dane behind just Nikolaj Ehlers (431) and Frans Nielsen (473).

He is only the 388th player in NHL history to play in 1,000 games and only the 7th player from his 2007 draft class to do so.

Congratulations, Tiger!