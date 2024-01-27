Ethen Frank scores twice in Hershey Bears’ 3-2 victory over Baby Penguins

Thanks to two goals from Ethen Frank and a hat trick of assists from Mike Sgarbossa, the Hershey Bears defeated division rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-2 on Saturday night. The tallies were Frank’s 19th and 20th goals of the season, giving him goals in four-straight games.

Clay Stevenson started in net for the Bears and made 32 saves in the victory.

The Baby Pens got on the board early, scoring their first goal just 1:10 into the game.

Frank evened the score for the Bears at the 6:25 mark, skating up the right circle through the defenders and firing at the net. The puck hit off the crossbar and in, tying the game 1-1 and giving Frank his 19th goal of the season.

Pierrick Dubé scored his 22nd goal of the season and gave the Bears the lead 6:24 into the second on the power play. Tic-tac-toe passing from Mike Sgarbossa and Hendrix Lapierre by the right circle got the puck to Dubé in front, who buried the puck past the netminder.

However, the Baby Pens got a goal of their own on the power play, sending the teams into the third tied 2-2.

Frank would pot another goal in the third period that would end up being the game-winning goal.

After making a steal in the defensive zone, Frank carried the puck into neutral on a three-on-two break. There he dished to Sgarbossa, who then slid the puck over to Joe Snively on the left wing. The former Little Capital, then immediately sent a pass to Frank wide-open in the slot, who beat Baby Pens goaltender Joel Blomqvist past the glove. The goal gave Frank 20 goals for the second consecutive season.

The Penguins’ Sam Poulin tied the game with 5.9 seconds left, but the goal was waved off due to his stick being over the crossbar, giving the the 3-2 win.

With the victory, the Bears improved to 33-7-0-2 on the season.

