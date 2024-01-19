Aliaksei Protas signs five-year extension worth $3.375 million per season

The Washington Capitals have their first major transaction of the new year.
The team announced that Aliaksei Protas has agreed to a five-year extension worth $3.375 million per season. The big, Belorussian forward was scheduled to become a restricted free agent next offseason.
Protas’s new deal is a raise of $2.71 million from his entry-level contract where he makes $789,167 per season.
The #ALLCAPS signed 23 y/o F Protas to 5 year $3.375M Cap Hit contract extension
Yr 1 2M Salary & $2M Signing Bonus
Yr 2 1.75M Salary & 2M SB
Yr 3 2.5M Salary & 1M SB
Yr 4 2.125M Salary & 1M SB
Yr 5 1.5M Salary & 1M SB
Rep'd Dan Milstein @GoldStarHockey
The extension will see the 23-year-old Protas remain under contract with the Capitals through the 2028-29 season. He joins Tom Wilson as the two players on the current roster who have contracts that long with the Caps.
The 2023-24 season has been Protas’ breakout year. In 42 games this season, Protas has recorded 18 points (3g, 15a). 17 of those points have come at five-on-five which leads the Capitals.
Protas was originally drafted by the team in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft. He has combined on a super successful line this year with fellow 2019 draft selection, Connor McMichael and veteran winger, Anthony Mantha. The trio has combined for a 53.5 percent expected goals-for percentage and a 52.4 percent high-danger chance for percentage when on the ice at five-on-five.
Protas was one of the key members of the Hershey Bears’ 2023 Calder Cup champion team last season.
The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Aliaksei Protas to a five-year contract extension. Protas' contract will carry an average annual value of $3.375 million.
Capitals Re-sign Aliaksei Protas
The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Aliaksei Protas to a five-year, $16.875 million contract extension, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Protas’ contract will carry an average annual value of $3.375 million. Protas is under contract with Washington through the 2028-29 season.
“Aliaksei is a young and talented player, and we are excited to sign him to a long-term contract,” said MacLellan. “He has taken great strides in his professional career, and we expect him to continue to improve and play a pivotal and impactful role on this team for many years to come.”
Protas, 23, has recorded 18 points (3g, 15a) in 42 games with Washington this season. The 6’6”, 237-pound forward ranks tied for second on the Capitals in even-strength points (17), third in assists and primary assists (8) and sixth in points. Protas, who has already established NHL single-season career highs in assists and points this season, is averaging 13:02 of ice time. Seventeen of Protas’ 18 points have come at five-on-five, which leads the Capitals. Among NHL skaters with at least 40 games played this season, Protas ranks tied for eighth in assists per 60 minutes at five-on-five (2.13).
Protas, Washington’s third-round pick (91st overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, registered 15 points (4g, 11a) in 58 games with the Capitals in 2022-23, establishing career highs in goals, assists, points, games played and shots (83). The Minsk, Belarus native added five points (2g, 3a) in nine regular-season games with the Hershey Bears (AHL) and 13 points (5g, 8a) in 20 playoff games during Hershey’s run to the Calder Cup championship. During the playoffs, Protas was tied for the team lead in power-play goals (2), tied for second in goals and tied for third in points.
In 133 career games with the Capitals, Protas has recorded 42 points (10g, 32a).