Aliaksei Protas signs five-year extension worth $3.375 million per season

The Washington Capitals have their first major transaction of the new year.

The team announced that Aliaksei Protas has agreed to a five-year extension worth $3.375 million per season. The big, Belorussian forward was scheduled to become a restricted free agent next offseason.

Protas’s new deal is a raise of $2.71 million from his entry-level contract where he makes $789,167 per season.

The #ALLCAPS signed 23 y/o F Protas to 5 year $3.375M Cap Hit contract extension Yr 1 2M Salary & $2M Signing Bonus

Yr 2 1.75M Salary & 2M SB

Yr 3 2.5M Salary & 1M SB

Yr 4 2.125M Salary & 1M SB

Yr 5 1.5M Salary & 1M SB Rep'd Dan Milstein @GoldStarHockeyhttps://t.co/UssCTIU0IE — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) January 19, 2024

The extension will see the 23-year-old Protas remain under contract with the Capitals through the 2028-29 season. He joins Tom Wilson as the two players on the current roster who have contracts that long with the Caps.

The 2023-24 season has been Protas’ breakout year. In 42 games this season, Protas has recorded 18 points (3g, 15a). 17 of those points have come at five-on-five which leads the Capitals.

Protas was originally drafted by the team in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft. He has combined on a super successful line this year with fellow 2019 draft selection, Connor McMichael and veteran winger, Anthony Mantha. The trio has combined for a 53.5 percent expected goals-for percentage and a 52.4 percent high-danger chance for percentage when on the ice at five-on-five.

Protas was one of the key members of the Hershey Bears’ 2023 Calder Cup champion team last season.

