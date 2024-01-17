Capitals give Ducks no room for offense and emerge shutout winners: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals had only one goal for almost the entirety of regulation but still managed to bring home a 2-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks thanks to their defense and goaltending. The lack of offense is still an obvious, huge issue but two points are two points.
That’s the season series done with Anaheim. The Capitals took both games.
Tom Wilson scores his 12th goal of the season on an empty net to extend the lead to 2-0. It marks Wilson's 11th career goal against Anaheim, which is tied with Pittsburgh for the most goals he has scored against a single franchise.
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
