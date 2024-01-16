Sean Doolittle hired by Washington Nationals as pitching strategist

The Washington Nationals are making sure Sean Doolittle, 2019 World Series champion and fan favorite relief pitcher, is sticking around in DC post playing career. Doolittle, who announced his retirement this past September, has been hired by the team as a pitching strategist.

Doolittle’s new role will see him serve as a liaison between the team’s analytics department and their pitching staff. He will also work directly with the manager and pitching coach on strategy, mental preparation, and mechanics.

Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo made the announcement on Tuesday.

“Sean Doolittle was always an extremely talented pitcher, but he is also one of the most intelligent baseball minds you can find,” Rizzo told MLB.com. “We’re incredibly excited to have him on our staff to help guide our talented group of young pitchers.”

Doolittle spent parts of six seasons with the Nationals after he was acquired by the team in a trade with the Oakland Athletics in July of 2017. The former University of Virginia pitcher warmed to the area quickly and became a fan favorite through his play on the field and his personality off of it.

The lefty reliever’s 75 saves with the Nationals ranks tied for the third-most in club history. He was particularly lights out during the Nationals’ 2019 postseason run which included closing out the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers and three scoreless innings and one save in their World Series victory over the Houston Astros.

“I can’t thank the Lerner family, Mike Rizzo and Davey Martinez enough for all they’ve done for me and my family,” Doolittle said Tuesday. “I love the Nationals and Washington DC, and look forward to this new challenge while remaining an active member of an organization that means so much to me.”

