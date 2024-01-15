Ivan Miroshnichenko scores first career AHL shootout goal

Ivan Miroshnichenko achieved another AHL career first on Monday.

In the Hershey Bears’ 2-1 loss to the Bridgeport Islanders, head coach Todd Nelson had Miro kick off the skills competition. The 19-year-old Russian sharpshooter made no mistake and scored his first career shootout goal.

Ivan Miroshnichenko scored his first AHL shootout goal in today’s game. pic.twitter.com/dRJKa4YKHC — Bears Hockey Nation (@HBHNationBlog) January 15, 2024

Miroshnichenko started his attempt slowly, weaving his way into the offensive zone, before taking a few quick strides at the top of the left faceoff circle and firing a wrist shot over Bridgeport neminder Henrik Tikkanen’s blocker.

Joe Snively also scored in the second round but Clay Stevenson was unable to stop the Islanders’ first two shooters. Mike Sgarbossa, Pierrick Dube, and Ethen Frank then all were unsuccessful on their attempts and Hershey ended up losers of consecutive games for the first time this season.

Miroshnichenko had three shots on goal during regulation. The young winger has had a tough time finding the scoresheet since being returned to Hershey by the Washington Capitals in late December, posting only two assists and no goals in his last five games.

On the season, Miroshnichenko now has 17 points (8g, 9a) in 32 games.

