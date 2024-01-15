Bears fall again in shootout suffering back-to-back losses for first time this season

The Hershey Bears lost to the Bridgeport Islanders 2-1 in the shootout Monday afternoon. The Bears went 0-0-2 over the weekend, suffering back-to-back losses for the first time this season.

Chase Priskie scored the lone goal for Hershey and Capitals’ prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko tallied his first career shootout goal. Prospect Ethen Frank also celebrated playing in his 100th pro hockey game. Clay Stevenson started in net for the Bears and made 24 saves.

The first period lacked any scoring, with the Bears notching nine shots on goal and Bridgeport eight. Both teams had attempts on the power play and failed to score with the extra man.

The second period was also scoreless, with Stevenson making a great glove save to rob the Islanders of a goal.

Mud keeping this one a 0-0 game! pic.twitter.com/4V0EMZJJSz — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 15, 2024

The first tally would eventually be scored 47:11 into the game by Bridgeport. Forward Ruslan Iskhakov beat Stevenson past his blocker to make the score 1-0.

Chase Priskie got the Bears on the scoreboard with 3:36 left in the third period. Hardy Haman-Aktell passed to Priskie at the left circle, where he fired a slapshot that blew past Islander’s goaltender Henrik Tikkanen.

Priskie knots it up with his third of the season! 🍎Häman Aktell

🍏Sgarbossa https://t.co/b5NrVHgkQQ pic.twitter.com/U5OtDLSZhL — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 15, 2024

The teams headed into overtime where neither organization was able to score in 3-on-3 play. Hershey headed into the shootout for their second straight game.

Miroshnichenko and Joe Snively both scored in the first and second round of the shootout, but both goals were matched by Bridgeport. Neither team scored in the third and fourth round, but Bridgeport followed up a Hershey fifth round miss with a goal by Matthew Maggio, ending the game.

Bridgeport walked away from the game with the win, and Hershey ended their weekend earning two points out of four. The Bears remain first in the AHL with a 29-7-0-2 record.

Here were the lines:

Today's projected lineup against the Islanders 📝 Bogdan Trineyev has four points (2g, 2a) in his last five games! Catch today's broadcast:

📺 @fox43 (broadcast coverage begins at 3 p.m.)

🖥️ https://t.co/HaxQBmLCRZ

📻@FroggyValley, @foxsports1460am, @CapitalsRadio pic.twitter.com/qI7y2kczlx — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 15, 2024

Below is the full game recap via press release:

