Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

The NHL and the NHLPA announced on Monday that Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Nichushkin missed the Avalanche’s last game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Chelyabinsk, Russia native has played in 40 games for the Avalanche this season and was amid the best season of his NHL career. He has recorded 42 points (22g, 20a) and his 22 goals rank tied for the 10th most in the league.

The league announced Monday’s news through a press release:

Avalanche’s Nichushkin to Receive Care from NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program TORONTO/NEW YORK (Jan. 15, 2024) – The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced today that forward Valeri Nichushkin of the Colorado Avalanche will be unavailable to his Club for an indefinite period while he receives care from the Player Assistance Program of the NHLPA and NHL. Under the terms of the joint program, he will return to the Club when cleared for on-ice competition by the program administrators.

Nichushkin provided his own statement through the Avalanche after the announcement.

I have made the decision to seek help and enter the players assistance program. My goal is to address my issues and prevent any negative outcomes once and for all. I want to thank my wife and my family, my friends, the Avalanche organization, and all of our fans for their understanding and support. I will do everything I can to get back on the ice and join my teammates as soon as possible.

Last season, Nichushkin left the Avalanche in the middle of their playoff series against the Seattle Kraken after an intoxicated woman was found in his Seattle hotel room. While the woman needed transport to a hospital and Seattle PD were present, no criminal investigation stemmed from the incident.

Nichushkin stayed away from the team for the rest of the postseason for what was called “personal reasons.” Neither the Avalanche nor Nichushkin provided further comment on the situation.

“It was family reasons,” Nichushkin told The Athletic’s Peter Baugh this past September. “I know you guys want to find something there but there’s nothing really interesting. I think we should close it. It’s a new season right now. We have to focus on that.”

Nichushkin was welcomed back without trouble by Colorado this season. He is the second Avalanche player, after defenseman Sam Girard, to enter the player assistance program this season.

