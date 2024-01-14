No calls and no luck in New York: Rangers beat Capitals 2-1

The Washington Capitals and New York Rangers squared off for the second time in as many days on Sunday. The Capitals looking to extend New York’s losing streak and the Rangers looking to get some revenge for what they would have to perceive as dropped standings points from Saturday.

Artemi Panarin got New York on the board less than one minute into regulation with a pin-point one timer. Alexis Lafreniere added to the Rangers lead by tallying in the final minute of the first period.

Dylan Strome used TJ Oshie as a backboard and got the Capitals back in the game. Nothing on the scoreboard in the third.

Rangers beat Capitals 2-1.

Pretty awful start to this game. The Capitals did not record a single five-on-five, high-danger chance and they gave up five to New York. Igor Shesterkin, like too many opposing goalies this season, was in a rocking chair all period as Joe B likes to say. The defensive breakdown on Lafreniere’s goal was also something Spencer Carbery has to hate watching. Gotta get that puck out and gotta move your feet.

Interesting decision to start Charlie Lindgren on back-to-back days. Not that Panarin is exactly the easiest player in the NHL to stop but it feels like Lindgren normally has that first Rangers goal. Fatigue or just bad luck? Given the rest of Lindgren’s game, I would say just tough luck.

Anyone else just wince when you hear a high-sticking penalty called in a game at MSG involving the Capitals? That Joel Ward double minor is shudder-inducing.

Remember what I said about the Capitals not recording a single five-on-five, high-danger chance in the first and giving up five to New York? Well, literally just switch the team names around for the second period. So much better from the Capitals in the second frame and they really should have gotten out of it at least tied on the scoreboard. Igor Shesterkin should be thanking whatever lucky stars he has because the puck was all around his crease waiting for a good bounce. Only one of those bounces came though off TJ Oshie’s chest and in.

This first line made up of Max Pacioretty, Dylan Strome, and TJ Oshie really seems to be working. Time will tell if Carbery keeps them together once Alex Ovechkin is back off the shelf. As Peter said in our Discord today, playing Ovi with anyone other than Strome is malpractice. Tough decisions ahead.

Two minor penalties from Martin Fehervary that felt really unnecessary and clearly upset Carbery. The second one was right after the Capitals seemingly had all of the momentum in the game. On that latter penalty kill, Nic Dowd then “roughed” Adam Fox and put the Rangers on a five-on-three.

That roughing call was embarrassing. Spencer Carbery blatantly called it a dive on the bench and he was right. Fox should get a fine and whichever ref fell for that with the Capitals already down a man should be forced to sit in his own penalty box..

Too uneven of a third but I honesty don’t place a lot of the blame on the Capitals. They were forced into that by the on-ice officials deciding to officiate this game blindfolded.

I already did a bullet for Charlie Lindgren where I bolded his name but he’s getting another one. What if he’s just this good forever now? That would be nice.

Alexis Lafreniere and Adam Fox must go to the same acting classes. Laffy spent more time throwing himself to the ice than on his skates. Good lord. I hate complaining about referees but these dudes had an awful afternoon. They called a tripping penalty on John Carlson when the same unattended stick also tripped John Carlson.

The Capitals will now head home and have the day off Monday before hosting the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. They’ll then have another home-and-home set, this time against the St. Louis. The away matchup in St. Louis kicks off a four-game road trip all against Western Conference competition.

Headline photo courtesy of Jeffrey Liszt/Crashers