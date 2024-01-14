No calls and no luck in New York: Rangers beat Capitals 2-1

The Washington Capitals and New York Rangers squared off for the second time in as many days on Sunday. The Capitals looking to extend New York’s losing streak and the Rangers looking to get some revenge for what they would have to perceive as dropped standings points from Saturday.
Artemi Panarin got New York on the board less than one minute into regulation with a pin-point one timer. Alexis Lafreniere added to the Rangers lead by tallying in the final minute of the first period.
Dylan Strome used TJ Oshie as a backboard and got the Capitals back in the game. Nothing on the scoreboard in the third.
Rangers beat Capitals 2-1.
This is what the future will look like if goalies get their way pic.twitter.com/ENY4ERrh90
— Gregory Balloch (@GregBalloch) January 14, 2024
After allowing the game-winning goal in the dying seconds, aside from the 5 guys on the ice and the goalie the #Isles all went to the room before the final horn???
MEGA YIKES pic.twitter.com/5hxFlSY5Fr
— Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) January 14, 2024
Joe B and Locker back on the call in The Big Apple #JoeBSuitOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/JL3mYlbuYN
— RMNB (@rmnb) January 14, 2024
The Capitals will now head home and have the day off Monday before hosting the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. They’ll then have another home-and-home set, this time against the St. Louis. The away matchup in St. Louis kicks off a four-game road trip all against Western Conference competition.
Headline photo courtesy of Jeffrey Liszt/Crashers
