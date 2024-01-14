Live blog: Capitals go for weekend sweep of Rangers featuring a double dose of Chuckie

If it feels like deja vu, that’s because it is. The Washington Capitals are facing the New York Rangers again. It’s at the same time and featuring the same Capitals lineup, but at a different venue: Madison Square Garden.

The Capitals will turn again to Charlie Lindgren and will be without Alex Ovechkin. The Rangers will try to end their losing streak at four games.

Today’s game is on Monumental Sports Network. Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin are back and have the call. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY FRIENEMY, ALAN MAY.

Lines

Alex Alexeyev and Matthew Phillips are the healthy scratches.

His mullet endures

1st Period

Charlie Lindgren will oppose Igor Shesterkin in net. Pacioretty-Strome-Oshie and Fehervary-Carlson get the start.

🚨 1-0 Rangers. Artemi Panarin scores on a one-timer 50 seconds in. UH OH.

The Rangers are peppering the Caps early here.

Rangers to the box first after Chris Kreider high-sticks John Carlson.

Martin Fehervary high-sticks Alexis Lafrenière at the 14:48 mark. Rangers to their first power play.

Dylan Strome HITS the post!

2-0 Rangers. A miscommunication between Evgeny Kuznetsov and John Carlson leaves Alexis Lafrenière wide open in front of the net with literal seconds of time. He dances and dekes and eventually beats an out-stretched Lindgren. Goal came with 50 seconds remaining in the period.

Another high stick – this time Blake Wheeler – with 17 seconds left in the period to give the Capitals a super late power play.

The Capitals were outshot in the period 6-9.

2nd Period

Puck is dropped.

🚨 2-1 Rangers. Capitals playing pinball behind the net with the puck, but somehow it gets to Oshie out front and he scores. UGLY UGLY GOAL. So beautiful. Occurred at 11:03 of the period.

gotta love an osh goal pic.twitter.com/4VzP4U4LDz — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 14, 2024

Martin Fehervary back to the box for interference. Again on Lafrenière.

Kuzy’s clear… hits Tom Wilson at the top of the back. 😂

Nic Dowd to the box for roughing. 5-on-3 power play for 38 seconds for NYR. That might be one of the worst penalty calls I’ve ever seen.

Charlie Lindgren LITERALLY saving the Caps’ bacon. Huge stops in front!

Capitals first line with Oshie-Strome-Pacioretty finishes the period strong. Kuznetsov looks pretty darn good as a winger.

Rangers are outshooting the Capitals 21-18, but Washington is dominating in 5-v-5 shot attempts, 35-23.

At intermission, Oshie says on his goal, the puck went off his chest and in.

3rd Period

Puck is dropped.

Joel Edmundson to the box for high-sticking on Lafrenière. Another cheap call.

Nick Jensen goes down and saves a goal with a huge shot block on the PK. TVR literally bats away a puck later that was going into the net. Game savers.

Lafrenière draws another penalty. Two minutes for tripping on John Carlson.

Braden Schneider and TJ Oshie to the box putting the teams 4-on-4 with 5:08 remaining. This could benefit the Rangers and their speed.

Caps can’t tie it up in the final minute. Bummer. Great game.

Rangers outshoot the Capitals 31-25. The Capitals dominated the Rangers in five-on-five shot attempts, 50-35.

Comment on the game below along with us!