Hershey gets goal from Ethen Frank but falls to Lehigh Valley 4-3 in shootout

The Hershey Bears lost to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-3 Saturday night, falling to 29-7-1 on the season. The game marks the first time in eight opportunities that the Bears have lost after regulation has concluded.

Henrik Rybinski, Garrett Roe, and Ethen Frank all scored in the game. The team registered 34 shots against the Phantoms and all three of Hershey’s goals were scored in the first period.

The Bears have had an uncharacteristic start — at least for this season’s squad — to the new calendar year, losing two of their first four games.

Rybinski opened scoring for the game 5:37 into the first period. Rybinski came up the left circle and pressed towards the net, where he beat Phantom’s goaltender Cal Peterson over his blocker. Rybinski now has goals in his last three games.

Lehigh Valley retaliated with a goal of their own just 1:06 later. After a Bears’ slashing call, the Phantoms were able to put the puck past Bears’ netminder Hunter Shepard on the man advantage.

The back-and-forth play continued as Roe found the net for the Bears just under two minutes later. As rookie forward Ivan Miroschichenko rushed up into the offensive zone the ice with Roe, Miroshnichenko passed to Roe in the slot, where he fired it past the netminder.

Frank helped the Bears establish more of a lead 13:54 into the first. A minute into a Bears power play, Frank – looking like a young Ovechkin – fired the puck from the left circle past the goaltender to give the Bears a 3-1 lead.

The Phantoms would once more with just over a minute left on the first period clock, giving the Bears a 3-2 lead going into the second.

After the hot first period where the Bears totaled 18 shots on net, neither team found the net in the second, with Shepard and Peterson both making gorgeous stops throughout the period.

The Phantoms eventually broke the scoring drought, finding the net 9:32 into the third period and tying the game 3-3.

The game would go to overtime, where the Bears were given 51 seconds of 4-on-3 play after a Phantoms’ penalty. However, the Bears failed to score even with the extra man and would go on to lose in the fourth round of the shootout.

