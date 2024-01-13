How to watch today’s Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers game

The Washington Capitals are back on the ice to take on the New York Rangers on Saturday, and it’s at a special time and on a special channel.
Today’s nationally televised game is airing at 1 pm on ABC, marking the debut of ABC Hockey Saturday. The game will also simulcast on ESPN+.
Per ESPN Press Room, the media personalities slated to call the game are:
Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
The Rangers come into Capital One Arena with a 26-12-2 record and still lead the Metropolitan Division with 54 standings points. But their lead has narrowed to three as they’ve gone 4-5-2 in their last 10 games. They’ve also lost three consecutive games.
According to NHL PR, ABC will reveal the NHL All-Stars during the first intermission.
Metropolitan Division foes will renew their rivalry when the @Capitals host the first-place @NYRangers. Be sure to catch the first intermission when the results of the 2024 #NHLAllStar Game Fan Vote presented by MassMutual are unveiled! #NHLStats: https://t.co/zk07FQcZgQ pic.twitter.com/b03qQugkyT
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 13, 2024
