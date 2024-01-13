How to watch today’s Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers game

The Washington Capitals are back on the ice to take on the New York Rangers on Saturday, and it’s at a special time and on a special channel.

Today’s nationally televised game is airing at 1 pm on ABC, marking the debut of ABC Hockey Saturday. The game will also simulcast on ESPN+.

Per ESPN Press Room, the media personalities slated to call the game are:

Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban

The Rangers come into Capital One Arena with a 26-12-2 record and still lead the Metropolitan Division with 54 standings points. But their lead has narrowed to three as they’ve gone 4-5-2 in their last 10 games. They’ve also lost three consecutive games.

According to NHL PR, ABC will reveal the NHL All-Stars during the first intermission.