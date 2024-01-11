Alexander Suzdalev scores hat trick in home debut with Saskatoon Blades

Washington Capitals forward prospect Alexander Suzdalev is back in the WHL and already tearing it up. In just his second game after returning from pro hockey in Sweden, Suzdalev introduced himself to Saskatoon Blades fans with a hat trick and an assist in a four-point home debut.

The four points match Suzdalev’s previous single game, WHL career high that he netted in two separate games with the Regina Pats last year. The highly-skilled, 2022 third-round draft pick brought cascading hats down inside SaskTel Centre just four days after notching his first point with the Blades in a 2-1 road loss to the Prince Albert Raiders.

Suzdalev has 13 points (5g, 8a) in his last seven WHL regular season games dating back to his time with the Pats. The 19-year-old winger was named to the 2022-23 CHL All-Rookie Team last June after amassing 86 points (38g, 48a) in 66 games.

The hat trick

Goal 1

Suzdalev kicked off the game’s scoring with his first of the night just 5:40 into the first frame. The Vancouver Giants made the huge mistake of letting the sniper have acres of time and space as he closed down on Giants netminder Brett Mirwald. The Russian-born, Swedish-raised youngster made no mistake finding the far side of the net with an absolute dart.

Goal 2

For his second tally, Suzdalev showed off some of his developing strength and already elite set of hands. As Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Fraser Minten drove to the net and forced the puck up into the air, Suzdalev boxed out a defender and then batted the puck out of mid-air with his backhand into the back of the net.

Goal 3

In just his second game of the 2023-24 season, @Capitals prospect Alexander Suzdalev nets his first hat-trick with the @BladesHockey!🎩 pic.twitter.com/UaMB1RgMpM — The WHL (@TheWHL) January 11, 2024

To cap the hatty off, Suzdalev picked up a cross-ice pass from Minten just after a power play expired and sniped to the top shelf of the Giants cage. With the goal coming just seconds after the game was restored to even strength, all three of Suzdalev’s goals came at five-on-five. 17 of his 38 goals came a man up with Regina last year.

Suzdalev was named first star of the night after also grabbing an assist on a Brandon Lisowsky second-period tally.

What a night for your @InlandSteelSK three stars! pic.twitter.com/HqIZvJVEan — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) January 11, 2024

Wednesday’s hat trick is the second of Suzdalev’s WHL career and his eighth multi-goal effort. The high-scoring prospect was dealt to the Blades right before the new year by the Pats after his loan stint in Sweden’s HockeyAllsvenskan with Mora IK did not go as planned.

Suzdalev had been skating on the second division team’s fourth line and playing the second-fewest minutes per game. He had amassed just three points (2g, 1a) in 13 games.

The Capitals originally sent Suzdalev to the AHL’s Hershey Bears out of Training Camp but Suzdalev was unable to crack Todd Nelson’s Hershey lineup.

Suzdalev’s return to the WHL isn’t abnormal for a skater in his age group. Under normal circumstances, he would have been required to return to the CHL this season due to the CHL-NHL Transfer Agreement.

But, Suzdalev falls in an exception zone due to being drafted out of Europe before heading to Regina. Hence, his ability to turn pro earlier than most of his junior teammates.

Screenshot: @TheWHL/X