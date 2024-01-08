Capitals find a much better effort in successful battle with Kings: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals came into Sunday afternoon’s matchup with the Los Angeles Kings losers of two in a row and in those two losses they gave up a combined 12 goals. They flipped that around and would not be denied the two points against LA.
That felt like a win that momentum could be built on. Let’s see if that holds true in a few days.
With his goal tonight, John Carlson has tied Sergei Gonchar (144g) for the second-most goals by a defenseman in franchise history. Carlson now only trails Kevin Hatcher (149g).
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 7, 2024
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
