Alex Ovechkin would really like for you to vote John Carlson to be a 2024 NHL All-Star

While Alex Ovechkin has made it known that he would rather spend this year’s NHL All-Star break getting some rest for the back half of the season, that doesn’t mean he’s going to stop campaigning. However, that campaigning isn’t for himself: it’s for longtime teammate and Capitals defenseman John Carlson.

In the Capitals’ last two games, Ovechkin has taken advantage of moments he knows will be on camera and posted to the team’s social media channels to try and drum up support from fans to vote Carlson into the 2024 ASG. Carlson has been the Capitals’ leader in scoring from the backend this season with 23 points (3g, 20a) and averages the third-most minutes played per game (25:34) in the entire NHL.

Ovechkin first started his rallying before Friday night’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

During the Capitals’ usual weird but very entertaining pregame tunnel shenanigans, Ovechkin took some time to directly address the camera and make a pitch for Carlson.

O out here makin' dreams come true …and listen to what the big man has to say and go to https://t.co/hA3xGvBe5Y#NHLAllStarVote | John Carlson pic.twitter.com/SSUGlCtiqN — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 5, 2024

“Hey, Caps fans,” Ovechkin yelled. “Vote for John Carlson to go to All-Star Game.”

Carlson, who has been to two All-Star Weekends in the past, laughed at his captain’s attempts and sheepishly turned away from the camera. He previously won the 2019 NHL All-Star Skills’ Hardest Shot Competition, registering his top shot at 102.8 miles per hour.

Both conferences’ All-Star squads will definitely need more blueliners, as Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin and Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes were the only defenders among the first 32 players picked by the NHL’s Hockey Operations Department. The last 12 selections will be decided through fan voting on the NHL’s website or via X (Twitter) hashtags.

Ovechkin continued his vote-gathering attempts postgame on Sunday after Carlson scored the game-winning goal against the Los Angeles Kings. During Carlson’s postgame media availability, Ovechkin can be heard screaming support for Carlson to earn two different types of recognition.

Get you a hype man like Ovi is for John Carlson#NHLAllStarVote | @deximaging pic.twitter.com/kfWfMkVNKC — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 8, 2024

“Norris, Norris,” Ovechkin first yells. “All-Star Game, All-Star Game.”

The Norris that The Great Eight refers to is the Norris Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s top defender at the end of each season. Carlson has never taken home the honor despite ranking among top five in votes on multiple occasions, including a second-place finish in 2020.

Ovechkin’s public championing of Carlson comes after the Capitals have begun a social media push to try and get fans to vote for Carlson, Dylan Strome, and Anthony Mantha. Strome also scored on Sunday to earn his team-leading 15th goal of the season.

Tom Wilson, the lone Capitals player confirmed to be heading to Toronto in February, was bloodied in the victory over LA but toughed out his facial injuries and returned for the end of the third period. If Ovechkin has his way, Carlson will join Wilson at the league’s premier midseason event.

This season’s NHL All-Star Weekend will be a three-day event at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto from February 1-3. The league is bringing back the player draft this year as they try to retool the entire experience to provide more exciting viewing for fans.

Screenshot via @Capitals/X