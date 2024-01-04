Tom Wilson told of hometown All-Star selection by video sent in by dad

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson was selected to be an NHL All-Star for the second time in his career on Thursday.

To notify Wilson of his selection, the Capitals put together a video announcement, sent in by Tom Wilson’s father Keven. The team showed it off earlier this week for Tom and all of his teammates in the Capitals’ locker room in Pittsburgh during their pregame meeting before playing the Penguins.

Recruited Papa Willy to reveal the #NHLAllStar news to @tom_wilso with the team earlier this week 🥹 (We are so psyched for Grampie btw)#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/e78CqG64bd — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 5, 2024

“We just learned that you will have the honor to represent the Washington Capitals at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in your hometown of Toronto,” Keven Wilson said. “We will all be there to cheer you on, and your 95-year-old Grampie will be so pumped when he hears the news. Go, Tom.”

Every time the Capitals visit Toronto to play the Maple Leafs, Wilson, who grew up playing at North Toronto Arena just five miles north of Scotiabank Arena, always has a large contingent of his family in the building to see him play. Now, they’ll get to do so but with Wilson donning an All-Star jersey.

Wilson’s grandfather, Jake Avery, known better as “Grampie” has been a huge supporter of the big winger’s entire hockey career. He was even part of Wilson’s day with the Stanley Cup back in 2018, wearing his Capitals jersey with the number 43 and a personalized nameplate emblazoned on the back.

After the video was done playing and the locker room applause quieted down, head coach Spencer Carbery gave his own speech praising Wilson’s contributions to the Capitals. In 36 games so far this season, Wilson ranks fourth on the team in overall scoring with 19 points (11g, 8a). His 11 goals are tied for second with Anthony Mantha.

“In a world that we live in – that rewards scoring, offense, and who gets goals, points, and assists – [for Wilson] to earn that honor as someone who does all that but also does everything he can for the team and puts the team in front of himself, plays the right way every night, I think that’s an incredible accomplishment. It’s a hell of a job and congratulations, Willy.”

Wilson chatted with Capitals senior reporter Mike Vogel a few days later about his selection. The 29-year-old forward reflected on how cool it will be to participate in the weekend’s festivities back in his old stomping grounds. Last time, Wilson was chosen to represent the Capitals at an All-Star Game, he replaced a COVID-19 stricken Alex Ovechkin at 2022’s event in Las Vegas.

“It’ll be pretty special,” Wilson said. “I had a blast in Vegas, it was really an amazing weekend. You kind of get to see the NHL on the biggest stage and there’s a lot of excitement and it’s a good time. You get to see all the players and obviously being in Toronto, my hometown, I’m looking forward to being in that building and looking around. It’ll be pretty full circle having grown up as a kid there and being able to have family and friends support you. It’s gonna be awesome.”

Vogel also asked Wilson what it was like to be surprised by his dad’s face popping up during the team’s meeting.

“He had a lot of information to cover there,” Wilson joked. “It’s pretty special for us and for me when you’re playing the game of hockey and you’ve had a career that spans over a bunch of years. The most special thing is sharing it with family and friends and how excited they get for these types of things. Your support system – your wife, your family, all those people – that show up for you and really take care of things behind the scenes so that we can go and be acknowledged and go to these fun events, it means the world. I’m sure the tickets are going to be pretty pricey but it’ll all be worth it.”

The overall NHL All-Star Weekend has now been expanded to three days, starting on Thursday with the returning player draft, a ceremony to honor members of the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and a 3-on-3 event with players from the Professional Women’s Hockey League. The usual Friday Skills Competition and Saturday All-Star Game will then follow.

Wilson could still be joined by another Capitals player at the event as the league is holding a vote for the final 12 selections.

You may be asking yourself, how do I vote for my favorite players in the #NHLAllStarVote? We've got you covered! Here's how to vote on X! 🗳️ Presented by @massmutual pic.twitter.com/kO5YhDO9x5 — NHL (@NHL) January 5, 2024

Screenshot via @Capitals/X