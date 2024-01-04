All-Star snub, Dylan Strome, congratulates Tom Wilson on being chosen to represent Capitals

Tom Wilson was selected to his second career All-Star Game on Thursday. Despite ranking fourth on the team in overall scoring with 19 points (11g, 8a) in 36 games, the NHL Hockey Operations Department opted for Wilson to represent the Capitals over some of his more higher-producing teammates.

One of those teammates, Dylan Strome, leads the Capitals in goals and is second only to Alex Ovechkin in overall scoring with his 22 points (13g, 9a). Strome, who has never been chosen to play in an NHL All-Star Game during his eight seasons in the league, took to social media and congratulated Wilson on the honor.

“Guy does it all. Glad to be on your team @tomwilson. Well deserved,” Strome wrote on his Instagram Story.

An easy argument could be made that Strome deserved the nod over Wilson. Not only does Strome have the boxcar stats to back up a selection, but he’s easily been the team’s best player at five-on-five this season.

Among all regular members of the team’s roster over the first three months of the season, Strome ranks first at five-on-five in shot attempt percentage (49.7%), expected goals percentage (52.6%, scoring chance percentage (52.4%), and high-danger chance percentage (53.4%). He also ranks behind just Ovechkin (11) and John Carlson (8) in terms of power-play points with seven.

Strome does have some history with All-Star games in other leagues, being chosen in 2018 to represent the Arizona Coyotes’ AHL affiliate Tucson Roadrunners at that season’s AHL All-Star Classic. The 53 points (22g, 31a) in 50 AHL games he put up that season was Strome’s most productive campaign as a pro for one team until he racked up an impressive 65 points (23g, 42a) in 81 NHL games for the Capitals last year.

Outside of Strome’s compliments, Wilson also received congratulations from currently sidelined teammate TJ Oshie. Oshie posted his message on his own Instagram story.

“The Legend of Mr. Tumness continues!! Congrats @tomwilson !! Well deserved brother,” Oshie wrote.

Oshie’s mention of “Mr. Tumness” is likely some sort of inside joke regarding the Mr. Tumnus character from the Narnia book series. Mr. Tumnus, a half-human, half-goat, was portrayed by actor James McAvoy in the 2005 film The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Wilson doesn’t really share any resemblance with the character from the movie, making Oshie’s message both weird and very on brand. Oshie could be calling Wilson a “GOAT” as in one of the greatest of all time as Tumnus is half-goat.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will take place on February 3 as part of a three-day weekend in Wilson’s hometown of Toronto. Strome, Ovechkin, or any other Capitals player could still join Wilson at the event if they are voted in by fans.

Fans can vote via the NHL’s website or via use of X hashtags through January 11.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB