Fresh, young Devils beat tired, old Caps 6-3

The unrested Washington Capitals hosted the haven’t-played-since-last-year New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.
Nico Hischier scored first, a second try on New Jersey’s rush. Luke Hughes’s slapshot on the power play made it 2-0, but Connor McMichael reduced the lead by half with a beautiful snipe.
In the second period, Dawson Mercer got a one-timer after some strong forechecking. The Caps rallied from there, with Evgeny Kuznetsov beating Nico Daws five-hole and then John Carlson scoring on a slapshot on the power-play from far out. That tie did not last long; Michael McLeod ran up on Hunter Shepard to restore New Jersey’s lead.
In the third, Dawson Mercer got a great pass from Erik Haula to make it 5-3. McLeod fought from the paint to make it six.
Caps lose.
McLeod crashes the net for the goal! 💥 pic.twitter.com/j47UjzgL1d
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 4, 2024
This NHL on TNT Lindy Ruff-Spencer Carberry comparison graphic is absolutely unbelievable#NJDevils | #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/39NhsozQXa
— Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) January 4, 2024
we are enjoying the continued evolution of this pic.twitter.com/FIVRLYNjzS
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 4, 2024
There never was much hope. Just a fool’s hope. That’s what Gandalf said about Frodo and Sam crossing Cirith Ungol unknowing they were headed into Shelob’s lair. That’s what this game was for the Caps, except without any eagles of Manwe to save the day.
It was a tough night. The Capitals got absolutely pummeled in attempts, as Chris will show tomorrow morning, but they generated some respectable chances in the second period when they did have the puck. Some okay highlights. But it got away from them in the third. Like, way far away.
Wild thing is the Caps only have one day off and then they host the Hurricanes, who are better than the Devils and have only modestly better goaltending. This is the toughest stretch of the whole season for the Caps. They’re going to need to steal more games like they did in Pittsburgh.
Headline photo: Kurly from Crashers
