Survive and take home two huge standings points: Capitals beat Penguins 4-3

The Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins renewed their storied rivalry on Tuesday night. We don’t know just how many Alex Ovechkin-Sidney Crosby matchups we have left so every one is a little more special.
Tom Wilson couldn’t contain his goal-scoring excitement as he was on the board before the first minute was even off the clock. Beck Malenstyn got a lucky bounce to double the Capitals lead and Martin Fehervary made it three not long after. The Great Eight potted his eighth goal of the season to make it four.
Rickard Rakell spoiled the party with just seconds remaining in the first to get Pittsburgh on the board. The Pens would also get the next two, one from Sidney Crosby and another from Jake Guentzel.
Capitals beat Penguins 4-3!
Yet another back-to-back for the Capitals as they’ll make the quick trip back home to take on the New Jersey Devils. The Devils will be rested, not playing since it was still 2023.
