Ryan Hartman admits deliberate high-stick on hot mic but NHL rule prevents use of recording for disciplinary measures

By Chris Cerullo

January 2, 2024 5:04 pm

Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman was fined $4,427.08 by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety — the maximum allowable under the CBA — for his high-stick on Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti on Tuesday.

When meeting with the media afterward, Perfetti revealed that Hartman told him the high-stick that bloodied him was deliberate retaliation for a cross-check that Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon laid on Wild star Kirill Kaprizov the night prior. Kaprizov is expected to be out week-to-week due to the upper-body injury.

Hartman was not penalized during the game and escaped even worse supplemental discipline due to a weird quirk in an NHL media-related rule.

The incident in question happened when Hartman and Perfetti lined up for a faceoff early in Sunday’s game. Hartman’s stick came up hard and long after the puck was gone, nailing Perfetti in the face. Perfetti needed to depart to the locker room to get stitches.

Perfetti just so happened to be mic’d up that night and the entire on-ice conversation that he had with Hartman was caught on recording. However, according to reporting by Jeff Marek, none of the audio captured can be used for disciplinary action.

Hartman has been fined seven times in his career and suspended an additional three times. His latest suspension came in late November for tripping Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat. He sat out two games.

“He said it in a pretty respectful way,” Perfetti said. “He said, ‘no disrespect, nothing against you, just had to happen’ for what happened to Kaprizov there. I was [mic’d up], so we caught it all, we got the whole convo. I don’t know if he realized that or not.”

The entire drama stems from a clean reverse hit Kaprizov delivered on Dillon. The former Capitals defenseman found the playmaking Russian during a board battle and delivered a few hard cross-checks to the small of Kaprizov’s back. Kaprizov exited the game early and did not return.

Jets head coach Rick Bowness told the Winnipeg Free Press’ Mike McIntyre that the team only found out after the game was over that Hartman’s actions were purposeful. He says his players would have dealt with Hartman much differently had they been informed before the final horn.

The Wild and Jets next play each other on February 20 in Winnipeg.

Screenshot via Minnesota Wild

