Clay Stevenson named AHL Goaltender of the Month for December after winning six of seven games

Hunter Shepard may be the Capitals’ “number three”, but down in Hershey, rookie Clay Stevenson is having himself a year. And now, he’s getting honored by the American Hockey League for his scintillating month of December.

Tuesday, the AHL named Stevenson its Goaltender of the Month for posting a 6-1-0 record with a 1.73 goals-against average, a .942 save percentage, and two shutouts.

Stevenson found out about the honor at practice.

The boys were fired 🆙 for Mud when he got the good news this morning 😄 https://t.co/9CFLQZkugl pic.twitter.com/5oC7C4Oxpk — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 2, 2024

“I just got handed a ticket here,” Nelson said. “I want to make an announcement. Clay Stevenson, Goalie of the Month.”

The roared in applause for their very happy teammate.

Providence Bruins forward Georgii Merkulov was named AHL Player of the Month after registering 18 points (10g, 8a) in 12 games while Ontario Reign defenseman Brandt Clarke was AHL Rookie of the Month for posting 14 points (2g, 12a) in 12 games.

In December, Stevenson made 196 saves on the 208 shots he faced, giving up only 12 goals. In five of his seven starts, he gave up two goals or fewer.

He's no stick in the Mud! @claystevenson_ has been named @theahl Goaltender of the Month after a 𝙙𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙩 December! 🏆 MORE ⬇️ — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 2, 2024

On the season, Stevenson is 12-4-0 in 16 outings for Hershey. He leads the AHL in goals-against average (1.70), save percentage (.937), and shutouts (five).

According to a press release from the Bears, the five shutouts pulled Stevenson into a tie with Ron Hextall (1985-86) and Vitek Vanecek (2016-17) for the franchise’s single-season record for shutouts by a rookie goaltender.

The Capitals re-signed Stevenson to a three-year extension in mid-December. The Capitals originally signed Stevenson to a two-year, entry-level contract in March of 2022 after a standout final season with Dartmouth College.

Here’s the full press release from the Hershey Bears:

HERSHEY’S CLAY STEVENSON NAMED AHL GOALTENDER OF THE MONTH FOR DECEMBER Rookie goaltender went 6-1-0 with a 1.73 GAA and .942 save percentage last month (Springfield, MA –January 2, 2024) – The American Hockey League announced today that Hershey Bears goaltender Clay Stevenson has been named the AHL Goaltender of the Month for December. Stevenson, 24, played in seven games for Hershey in December, posting a 6-1-0 record with a 1.73 goals-against average, a .942 save percentage, and two shutouts. The Drayton Valley, Alberta native opened the month with 27 saves in a 4-2 win at Charlotte on Dec. 1, and came back the following night with 34 stops in the Bears’ 5-2 victory over the Checkers. He made 21 saves to shut out Cleveland on Dec. 9, and stopped 27 shots as Hershey edged Providence on Dec. 23. Following a 26-save effort at Rochester on Dec. 29, Stevenson closed out December by making an AHL career-high 37 saves in a 4-0 shutout of Lehigh Valley on Dec. 30. Stevenson is 12-4-0 in 16 outings for Hershey this season and leads the AHL in goals-against average (1.70), save percentage (.937), and shutouts (five). The five shutouts pulled Stevenson into a tie with Ron Hextall (1985-86) and Vitek Vanecek (2016-17) for the franchise’s single-season record for shutouts by a rookie goaltender. Stevenson spent most of the 2022-23 season with South Carolina (ECHL) before serving as the Bears’ third goaltender during their run to the Calder Cup championship. Stevenson originally signed with Washington as a free agent on Mar. 28, 2022, and inked a three-year extension with the Capitals on Dec. 12. In addition to Stevenson’s honor, the league also announced that Providence Bruins forward Georgii Merkulov was named AHL Player of the Month and Ontario Reign defenseman Brandt Clarke was named AHL Rookie of the Month for December.

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears