Preds beat Caps 3-2 to close out 2023 (Ovechkin was robbed)

The Washington Capitals finished off calendar year 2023 with a fun one – maybe too fun – against the Nashville Predators.
Luke Evangelista took advantage of some iffy defensive coverage to make it 1-0, then Roman Josi took advantage of some iffy penalty-killing to make it 2-0. Beck Malenstyn, who was one of those iffy PKers, redeemed himself with a great rebound goal to get the Caps on the board after one period.
The second period was all Nashville’s, except where it counts: Alex Ovechkin scored the period’s only goal, a one-timer from the Ovi Spot if you still believe in such things. Ovechkin’s third-period goal got overturned, so we went to overtime and eventually the shootout. One last time for the year, shootout bullets:
Caps lose in the shootout, 3-2.
We deserved better. We deserved the Ovechkin GWG in regulation. But alas. With that, the Capitals’ 2023 record ends at 31-35-11. Weird year, but I think we’ll talk about more of that tomorrow.
I hope you have a happy new year’s eve, and I hope we all have a happy new year. Please stick around. We have some very big stuff in store for you early in the new year. You’re going to like it, I promise.
Headline photo: Jeffrey Liszt
