Alex Ovechkin scores 829th career goal after huge one-timer beats Yaroslav Askarov

Yaroslav Askarov… you just made the list!

Alex Ovechkin scored his 829th career goal on a blistering one-timer that eluded Askarov, his fellow countryman, who was making his first NHL start.

Just three seconds after a Luke Evangelista holding penalty expired, Ovechkin wound up to the heavens and beat Askarov clean top shelf.

Off the water bottle and in!

The ol' water bottle DOINK

The goal was Ovechkin’s seventh of the season and marked only his second goal in the last 19 games.

Askarov is now the 171st different goaltender Ovechkin has scored on in his illustrious career. Only Jaromir Jagr (178) and Patrick Marleau (177) have scored on more goaltenders than Ovechkin in NHL history.

Per Capitals PR, Ovechkin now has 1,506 points (829g 677a), tying him with Ray Bourque (1,506p w/ BOS) for the seventh-most points by a player with one franchise in NHL history.

Ovechkin now trails Wayne Gretzky by 65 in his chase of the NHL’s all-time goals record.

Ovi is on a 17-goal pace this season. If that holds, the Capitals captain would need to average 28 goals his final two season to eclipse The Great One.