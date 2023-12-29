Ryan Chesley scores crucial one-time blast to help lead Team USA to 4-3 shootout WJC win over Czechia

Washington Capitals defense prospect Ryan Chesley and the rest of Team USA were victorious today in a shootout thriller against Czechia. The 19-year-old rearguard notched his first point of the tournament in the 4-3 win, scoring an equalizing goal at the end of the second period.

Chesley has been integral for the US on the team’s top defense pairing and was named one of the squad’s alternate captains before the tournament’s kickoff. The US is undefeated through three Group B preliminary games with one more to come on Sunday.

Chesley’s goal came 14:11 into the second period with the US down 3-2 to Czechia. The marker is his first at the U20 tournament after he recorded just one assist in seven games at last year’s event.

An absolute bomb from Ryan Chelsey 💥 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/JEe8YPeIZo — USA Hockey (@usahockey) December 29, 2023

The strike was assisted by Chesley’s defense partner and high-scoring Montreal Canadiens prospect Lane Hutson. Hutson started the play by passing the puck through traffic from behind the Czech red line, perfectly setting up Chesley for a big one-time blast that whizzed past goaltender Michael Hrabal.

The Minnesota native played 24:58 of total ice time in the win, second most among US players to just Hutson (26:16) and third-most overall in the game.

Chesley, the Capitals’ 2022 second-round draft selection, is amid his sophomore season at the University of Minnesota, where he was one of four Gophers to be selected to Team USA’s preliminary roster. Joining them in Sweden for the tournament is coach Steve Miller, who is an assistant coach for the States.

In the NCAA this year, Chesley has two goals and four assists in 18 games. His goal on Friday made him the 49th Minnesota hockey player to score in a World Juniors Tournament, and only the 14th defender to do so.

Chesley was not the only Capitals prospect to contribute to the US’ win as Ryan Leonard added an assist on Will Smith’s goal early in the second period. Leonard combined with his two Boston College linemates Gabe Perreault and Smith to tie the game 2-2 halfway through the contest.

The point keeps Leonard producing at a point-per-game rate through three games of the tournament. The 18-year-old winger later got an attempt in the shootout but was denied a real chance at scoring by an unfortunate puck bobble.

The feed from Lenny 🤌

The finish from Smith 👌#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/Z9tOyBBvXi — USA Hockey (@usahockey) December 29, 2023

Isaac Howard eventually put the nail in the coffin for Czechia, seven rounds into the duel.

Team USA will take the ice again for the last time in preliminary round action in a New Year’s Eve battle against an also undefeated Slovakian team to determine the champion of Group B.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB