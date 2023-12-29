Live blog: Capitals take on Islanders in first half of back-to-back

After a 5-1 shellacking to the New York Rangers, the Washington Capitals will look to get back into the win column against the Islanders.

Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery will turn back to starting goaltender, Charlie Lindgren, while Ivan Miroshnichenko will come out of the lineup in favor of Matthew Phillips. Connor McMichael will center Alex Ovechkin on the first line.

Tonight’s game is on Monumental Sports Network PLUS. Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call. Puck drop is a little after 7:30 pm.

Lines

Alex Alexeyev and Miro are the healthy scratches.

Tunnel weirdness

1st Period

Charlie Lindgren will oppose Ilya Sorokin in net. Spencer Carbery starts Malenstyn-Dowd-NAK and Edmundson-Jensen.

Lindgren, after making his first save of the game, leaves the ice and goes down to the locker room after 6:46 of ice time. Darcy Kuemper has replaced him in net. Martin Fehervary has also left the game after taking a tumble into the boards.

The Islanders outshot the Capitals 10-8 in the period and out-attemped Washington at 5v5, 29-18.

2nd Period

Charlie Lindgren and Martin Fehervary won’t return to the game.

Puck is dropped.

🚨 1-0 Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau with a beautiful snipe that beats Kuemper. The goal comes at the 4:51 mark of the period.

🚨 2-0 Islanders. One minute and 10 seconds later, Noah Dobson beats Kuemper glove side from the high slot.

Dobson to the box after slashing Connor McMichael in the hand. McMike could be seen flexing his hand after the penalty call.

The Islanders nearly score three different times on a rush down the ice shorthanded. The rest of Washington’s power play is negated after Rasmus Sandin hooks Pageau in front of the net.

