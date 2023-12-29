Islanders beat Caps 5-1

Everything went wrong and was bad and sucked in the Washington Capitals’ road loss to the New York Islanders on Friday night. Embarrassing. I’m humiliated over here. I’m so ruined by this, I’m getting bashful. I’m canceling my weekend plans and I’m gonna rewatch Buffy.
The Caps didn’t get scored on in the first period, but they did lose two players to injury. Bad backchecking burned them in the second as Pageau and Dobson each got rush goals. Then they just stopped trying in the third period, which was nice for Julien Gauthier, who scored two goals in twenty seconds, escorting us politely into hell. Pageau made it 5-0 as I stared vacantly into the middle distance.
Nicolas Aube-Kubel got a goal in the final minute, but I was in a full-blown depressive episode blackout by that point, so I didn’t even see how badly Ilya Sorokin misplayed what was scarcely even a shot attempt by NAK.
Caps lose.
Five goals for the opponent in a blowout loss? That means it’s time for a reverse Bailamos. Volume at maximum. Blast this right into your vestibular nerve.
https://twitter.com/rmnb/status/1740912207716876411
https://twitter.com/rmnb/status/1740892629607289095
I’m frustrated by this game. Often when a team loses a player early, they’ll dig deep and all give a little extra effort to make good. When this team lost two players early, it’s like they figured they had an excuse prepared for the loss. As soon as they faced a little hardship they acted like it was hopeless, like they were facing the Nameless King without any Estus Flasks.
And with this crummy loss following that crummy Rangers loss, and with the team’s scoring still banished to the nether-realm, everything seems awful.
At least the Capitals have upwards of 21 hours to regroup before they host the Preds tomorrow.
Headline photo: @Morgz88
