Former Capitals forward Reggie Savage passes away at age 53

Former Washington Capitals forward Reggie Savage passed away on Christmas Eve at the age of 53. Sonia Savage, Reggie’s older sister, announced the sad news on social media on Thursday.

The Montreal native was selected by the Capitals in the first round of the 1988 NHL Draft and he went on to play 17 games for Washington from 1990-93. Savage finished his pro career with 12 total points (5g, 7a) in 34 NHL games.

The Capitals released a statement on Savage’s passing early on Friday morning.

“The Washington Capitals are saddened to learn of the passing of Reggie Savage, who spent three years in the Capitals organization from 1990-93. Washington’s first-round pick in the 1988 NHL Draft, Savage began his professional career with the club’s AHL affiliate in Baltimore before making his NHL debut with the Capitals on Feb. 5, 1991. His talent and love of the game fueled a memorable playing career that spanned 15 seasons across several professional leagues and multiple continents.

“Our entire organization extends our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

In his career, Savage played for 15 different professional teams in eight different leagues, including a 17 game stint for the Quebec Nordiques during the 1993-94 season which would be his last in the NHL. Eventually, hockey would take him to Europe where he played for clubs in both Italy and Switzerland before wrapping up his playing days back in North America with the Toledo Storm of the ECHL back in 2004-05.

Savage is one of the 11 Black players in Capitals history who are honored in a permanent display inside Capital One Arena that was constructed in February of 2022. He was just the third Black player to play for the franchise after Mike Marson and Bill Riley.

One of Savage’s jerseys is also on display at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. Kenny Albert, who was the radio broadcaster for the American Hockey League’s Baltimore Skipjacks when Savage was in Charm City, snapped a photo of that sweater.

“So sad to hear that Reggie Savage passed away at age 53 after battling cancer,” Albert wrote in an accompanying tweet. “Reggie was a good friend during our two seasons together with the Baltimore Skipjacks. He scored his first NHL goal on a penalty shot & his jersey is on display at the @HockeyHallFame in Toronto. RIP”

Savage, uniquely, scored that first NHL goal on a penalty shot against the Minnesota North Stars in a 5-4 Minnesota win at Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland, on November 18, 1992. Capitals legend Peter Bondra was also on the ice for that game.

“Very sad news,” Bondra tweeted on Thursday. “Reggie and I started our careers together in 1990 with the @Capitals. Gone too soon.”

Another teammate, Alan May, added his own thoughts on Savage to NHL.com’s William Douglas. May and Savage shared the ice during both the 1990-91 and 1992-93 NHL campaigns.

“If you find pictures of Reggie, there’s nothing but smiles, I mean a million-dollar smile,” May said. “Everything about him was incredibly likeable.”

RMNB sends our sincerest condolences to the Savage family. May Reggie rest in peace.

Headline photo courtesy of the @Capitals/X