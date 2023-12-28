Trevor van Riemsdyk skates as extra defenseman at practice as Ethan Bear prepares to make Capitals debut

The Washington Capitals are on the verge of seeing some big change to their lineup as free agent additions Ethan Bear and Max Pacioretty are expected to make their debuts within one of the team’s next two games. While head coach Spencer Carbery was non-committal about their status for Friday night’s matchup with the New York Islanders, the rookie bench boss inserted both players into the team’s regular practice line rushes on Thursday.

Bear’s inclusion was not only notable because he had not officially signed a contract with the Capitals yet (hours later he finally inked a two-year deal), but because it meant that one of the teams regular blueliners would be substituted out to get him fully involved. That ended up being Trevor van Riemsdyk as he skated on an extra pairing with Alex Alexeyev on Thursday.

The choice for TVR to sit may seem like a peculiar one as the 32-year-old has played over 70 games for the Capitals in each of the past two seasons. But the reasons why could be due Carbery’s preferences with handedness and Trevor’s place on the depth chart.

All the way back in September during Training Camp, Carbery was asked whether or not he had a preference for his wingers and defenders to play on their strong sides or not. Carbery, the youngest head coach in the league, admitted that he is a bit old fashioned when it comes to handedness.

“I am a traditionalist when it comes to that,” Carbery said. “I just prefer lefty-righty. Moreso on the backend [than with forwards]. I find your O-zone touches and your regroup touches, when you’re playing lefty-righty, [are] a lot more seamless.”

Bear is a natural, right-handed rearguard, meaning that if Carbery follows his philosophy, either van Riemsdyk, Nick Jensen, or John Carlson would have to sit. Carlson is the team’s top overall defender and is a league leader in time on ice. Jensen is a stalwart on the team’s penalty kill where he plays on average three minutes per game.

That leaves TVR as the odd man out despite playing almost three more minutes on average per game than the left-handed Joel Edmundson. While TVR has shown a propensity to play on his off-hand side in the past, Carbery let it be known during camp that he’d do his best to avoid something like that.

“There are unique players that I’ve seen in the past that are really, really good on their off-side and you don’t notice those awkward touches,” Carbery said. “Where you get really jammed up is at the offensive blueline, like if you get a rim and now you have to catch it [on your backhand and get it to your forehand]. There are some guys that are really, really good at that but most players it’s challenging. So, my philosophy as a head, lefty-righty whenever possible.”

On the season, TVR has gotten into 28 games and recorded five points (5a). He is skating on average 18:20 of ice time per game which ranks fifth amongst Capitals defensemen.

Bear has not played in a game since April 13 last season as a member of the Vancouver Canucks. While playing for Team Canada at the World Championships, Bear reaggravated an old shoulder injury that required surgery over the offseason. After being non-tendered by the Canucks, Bear rehabbed on his own until the Capitals brought him in before the holiday break.

“Everything feels good,” Bear said Thursday. “I’m healthy and I’m ready to roll. It’s any day now when I’m going to play so we’ll just take it day-by-day. I feel good, I’m excited. Just ready for it when I get that nod.”

Once Bear does dress for the Capitals, he’ll already be the 11th different defender to get into a game for the team this season. The Caps will square off against the New York Islanders on Friday night and then return home to meet the Nashville Predators on Saturday night.

