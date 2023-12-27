Rangers beat Caps 5-1, but at least Mantha scored?

The Washington Capitals surrendered five unanswered goals the New York Rangers for a sullen loss at Madison Square Garden.
Anthony Mantha continued his nuclear streak with a quick goal after a neutral zone turnover to make it 1-0 early in the second, but strap in. K’Andre Miller pulled off a sick sequence with Mike Zibanejad to tie it, then Artemi Panarin executed a frame-perfect glitch to beat Kuemper up top, then 40 seconds later Braden Schneider used several screens to make it 3-1 after two periods.
Miller made it 4-1 with his second goal of the game, a long bomb after Kreider evaded a dispassionate stick check from Kuznetsov. Alexis Lafreniere beat Kuemper on a one-timer to bring us into reverse Bailamos territory (i.e. giving up five or more goals in a loss).
Caps lose.
Alright, that was a stinker. We were due for a stinker. Sometimes you simply have to give up five unanswered goals to a hated division rival. But it can’t become a trend. The Capitals are about to enter one of their toughest stretches of the season — the average standings pace of opponents over the next few weeks is above 100. So tonight needs to be an anomaly.
