Pierrick Dube takes league lead in goals as Bears crush Baby Pens 4-1

The Hershey Hears defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4-1 Wednesday in their first game back after the holiday break.

Pierrick Dube scored an empty netter to take the league lead in goals. Dube has 17 tallies so far this season, already beating his high of 16 last season in 13 less games. He’s currently on a four-game goal streak.

The Bears also got goals from Alex Limoges, Ethen Frank, and Joe Snively. Hunter Shepard started in net and made 20 saves in the win.

Alex Limoges opened scoring for the Bears 17:39 into the first period. Limoges grabbed a Pens’ turnover in the offensive zone and fired it past the Pens goaltender Magnus Hellberg.

The Bears got their second of the night halfway through the second period from Capitals prospect Ethen Frank. Joe Snively skated up through the left circle and shot the puck towards the net, where Frank redirected it left and over the shoulder of Hellberg.

Hershey we on a 4-on-3 man advantage after Pens forward Corey Andonovski boarded Limoges, prompting a fight between Andonovski and Dube. Both fighters received game misconducts, with Andonovski receiving an additional five minute major for the boarding call.

Joe Snively converted a goal for the Bears on the resulting power play. He snapped a shot from the top of the right circle past the netminder, giving the Bears a 3-0 lead at the end of the second.

Power-play payback is the best kind, don't you think? 😏 Snives snaps home his eighth of the season!



The Penguins got their lone goal of the game 11:48 into the third period, making the score 3-1. The Pens pulled their netminder with 4:30 left in the game in an attempt to take the score back.

However, Dube would kill those dreams just 26 seconds later, scoring an empty netter to give the Bears the 4-1 win.

The win gives the Bears 25 wins in their first 31 games of the season.

Here were the lines from the game:

Tonight's projected lineup 📝 Bears captain Dylan McIlrath is coming off the second two-goal game of his career last weekend!





Notably not in the lineup are young forwards Ivan Miroshnichenko and Hendrix Lapierre, who were both called up to the Capitals Wednesday morning.

Here are the highlights:

Below is the game recap via press release:

Headline Photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears