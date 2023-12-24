Capitals are tough-luck losers after another good performance: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals put together a great effort on Saturday night to try and win their final matchup before the holiday break but lady luck was just not on their side. Ultimately, the good guys fell in a shootout to the Tampa Bay Lightning but the overall game was a continuation of the team’s good play in recent weeks.

I am liking where this team is heading.

There were periods of this game where the Capitals were so locked in that Tampa Bay was stuck just trying to dump and chase for consecutive shifts which is not their preferred game. The Capitals didn’t just sit back and soak up pressure though, they created plenty of their own. At the end of regulation, the Capitals finished with 13 total high-danger chances to the Lightning’s 10. All that stood in their way of a big win was Andrei Vasilevskiy being his usual self and an antiquated skills competition that needs to be removed from the NHL.

The Capitals aren’t fully there yet but things are moving in the right direction. Over their last 10 games, the team has seen 50.8 percent of the expected goals, 50.1 percent of the scoring chances, and 51.7 percent of the high-danger chances. Seven of those 10 games have come against teams currently sitting in playoff position.

The red-hot Anthony Mantha scored the Capitals’ lone goal. Mantha has 10 goals this season and is on pace for 27 total over a full 82-game schedule. The big winger is now riding a three-game point streak and has three goals in his last two games. Goals tend to come in bunches for Mantha so let’s hope this three-day break doesn’t cool him off and he just picks up where he left off.

Aliaksei Protas earned his 13th assist of the season on Mantha's goal. With the assist, Protas (3g-13a–16p in 30 GP) has established a new single-season career high in points (previously 2022-23: 4g-11a–15p in 58 GP). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 24, 2023

Connor McMichael came back from his short illness and looked just as fast. He finished with 16:43 of ice time and four shots on goal. He also would have had a nice assist on Nick Jensen’s goal if it wasn’t called offside for a play that had no real impact on the eventual tally.

came back from his short illness and looked just as fast. He finished with 16:43 of ice time and four shots on goal. He also would have had a nice assist on Nick Jensen’s goal if it wasn’t called offside for a play that had no real impact on the eventual tally. No goals for Alex Ovechkin but the Capitals were great again with his line on the ice at five-on-five. With them over the boards, the Capitals saw positive differentials in shot attempts (+9), scoring chances (+6), and high-danger chances (+4). More time in the offensive zone means more chances for Ovi. All great things.

but the Capitals were great again with his line on the ice at five-on-five. With them over the boards, the Capitals saw positive differentials in shot attempts (+9), scoring chances (+6), and high-danger chances (+4). More time in the offensive zone means more chances for Ovi. All great things. At the holiday break, the Capitals are fourth in the Eastern Conference in standings points percentage and second in the Metropolitan Division. And, they only just now seem to be getting their game together. Great sign.

