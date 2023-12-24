Capitals are tough-luck losers after another good performance: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals put together a great effort on Saturday night to try and win their final matchup before the holiday break but lady luck was just not on their side. Ultimately, the good guys fell in a shootout to the Tampa Bay Lightning but the overall game was a continuation of the team’s good play in recent weeks.
I am liking where this team is heading.
Aliaksei Protas earned his 13th assist of the season on Mantha's goal. With the assist, Protas (3g-13a–16p in 30 GP) has established a new single-season career high in points (previously 2022-23: 4g-11a–15p in 58 GP).
