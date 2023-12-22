Report: Evgeny Kuznetsov will likely be back on trading block in offseason

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov had his name plastered all over the NHL rumor mill last offseason as a move away from the team that drafted him appeared likely. Ultimately, that move did not occur but according to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun it was reportedly close.

LeBrun, in the latest edition of his “rumblings” article series, brought back up the potential deal, first reported by Elliotte Friedman, that would have seen Kuznetsov sent to the Nashville Predators to rejoin former bench boss Barry Trotz’s club. LeBrun followed that up with his belief that Kuznetsov will be thrust right back into similar major trade discussions in the summer of 2024.

Lebrun writes:

[Kuznetsov] could be a candidate to be moved at the draft, though, with the salary cap going up and teams having more cap flexibility in the offseason. Whether it’s taking another contract back or eating some of his remaining $7.8 million next season, though, I do believe Kuznetsov has a chance to be on the move this upcoming summer.

Kuznetsov has 11 points (5g, 6a) in 26 games this season. The slow start has him on pace for just 34 total points this year which would easily be the worst statistical season of his career. The 31-year-old Russian pivot is currently centering the team’s third line after being lapped by the progression and growth of young forward Connor McMichael.

Just over two weeks ago, Kuznetsov was healthy scratched by head coach Spencer Carbery for the first time for non-disciplinary reasons since the beginning stages of Kuznetsov’s NHL career. Since then, things haven’t improved a ton as Kuznetsov has just two points (1g, 1a) in seven games and has been a minus-player in four of those games.

Multiple trusted reporters from around the league dished that the Capitals were shopping Kuznetsov over the summer. Now, if LeBrun’s report comes to fruition, it looks like the Capitals will try to do the same thing again.

Kuznetsov has just one season remaining, after this current one, on an eight-year, $62.4 million contract where he has a cap hit of $7.8M. He has a limited no-trade clause where he can axe deals to 10 teams.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB