Capitals return Mike Sgarbossa to AHL’s Hershey Bears

The Washington Capitals sent veteran forward Mike Sgarbossa back to the Hershey Bears, Friday afternoon.

Sgarbossa was originally recalled by the Capitals ahead of Thursday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets after center Connor McMichael missed the team’s prior game with an illness. McMichael was replaced in the lineup against Columbus by rookie forward Matthew Phillips for the second-straight night and Sgarbossa was healthy-scratched.

“Same lineup, different goalie,” Carbery said Thursday. “Just made a recall based on a little sickness going around so just being on the road making sure we got bodies here just in case.”

Now that the Capitals have returned home, Sgarbossa was returned to the AHL’s Hershey Bears. Given that he was up on an emergency recall basis, the Capitals were able to loan him back to the Bears despite the holiday roster freeze being in effect.

As things currently stand, the Capitals are carrying 13 forwards into Saturday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is unknown yet if McMichael will be feeling good enough to skate against Tampa as Carbery threw some doubt on that in his Thursday pregame media availability.

“Haven’t heard today but last night was not good so we knew he wasn’t an option today to travel with us,” Carbery said. “We’ll assess sorta and I’ll get a report on today and see if he’s available or a possibility for Saturday.”

Sgarbossa has 28 points (5g, 23a) in 28 games for the league-leading Bears where he is their leading scorer. The 31-year-old veteran has played in 17 games for the Capitals since the start of the 2019-20 season, recording six points (2g, 4a). His last game with the team came on January 8, 2022 against the Minnesota Wild.

Here’s the full release from the team:

Capitals Loan Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Mike Sgarbossa to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Sgarbossa, 31, leads Hershey in assists (23) and points (28) in 28 games played this season. The 6’0”, 185-pound center also ranks second in the AHL in assists and third in points. Sgarbossa recorded 58 points (21g, 37a) in 60 regular-season games with Hershey in 2022-23, his fifth season with the Bears. Last season, Sgarbossa led Hershey in assists, points and power-play assists (16) and ranked tied for first on the team in game-winning goals (5), second in power-play points (18), tied for second in plus/minus (+19) and third in goals. Sgarbossa’s 58 points marked his highest single season point total since 2018-19 (65p in 75 GP), his first season with the Bears, while his 37 assists marked a career high. In 246 games with Hershey, Sgarbossa has recorded 222 points (84g, 138a). The Campbellville, Ontario native has appeared in 17 games with the Capitals since the 2019-20 season, recording six points (2g, 4a). In 65 career NHL games with the Capitals, Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche, Sgarbossa has recorded 16 points (4g, 12a). Sgarbossa has recorded 421 points (156g, 265a) in 558 career AHL games with the Bears, Manitoba Moose, San Diego Gulls, Springfield Thunderbirds, Lake Erie Monsters and Norfolk Admirals.

Headline photo: TMAC2660/Providence Bruins